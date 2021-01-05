Jeff Lunde moved on from his role as Brooklyn Park’s mayor Jan. 3, taking the oath of office as District 1 Hennepin County Commissioner the following day.
After three years as a City Council member and another nine as mayor, Lunde will now represent Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, Crystal, New Hope and Robbinsdale as one of seven county commissioners.
The seat was previously occupied by longtime Boardmember Mike Opat, who represented District 1 since 1992. Opat resigned from the board Nov. 7.
In a phone interview, the Sun Post asked Lunde to reflect on his years of service and consider his priorities as he steps into his new role.
Sun Post: If you can only pick one, what do you see as your biggest accomplishment as mayor?
Jeff Lunde: Just one? Either the teen homeless shelter (Avenues for Homeless Youth), or the reduction in crime by about 33%. It’s a toss up. That’s a catch all for a bunch of stuff.
The thing about crime is that people have this perception, crime is all people thought about with Brooklyn Park. I think we’ve changed that perception with all the good stuff that we’ve done. I’m not saying it’s Shangri-La, but it’s also a big city, and we have big city-issues sometimes.
Sun Post: What’s been your biggest challenge as mayor?
Lunde: I think biggest challenge right now is a nationwide problem, it’s just this incessant obsession with fighting people who don’t agree with them. We’re fighting ideological wars at every level, all the way down to our neighbors. It infests everything, this national screaming match where people cannot tolerate other people’s beliefs.
Sun Post: Is there a moment from your time as mayor that stands out to you?
Lunde: The honor of being at the White House representing the city for My Brother’s Keeper. That was one of those surreal moments. It was just kind of a cool, “wow” moment.
Sun Post: What will you miss about your role as mayor?
Lunde: I think the thing I’ll miss is that as mayor you’re connected to every little thing in the community. It’s fun to hear and help people. Now I have six cities to meet, so it will be harder to be that connected.
Sun Post: Following that thought, as you move to represent a larger coverage area, how will your decision process change?
Lunde: I plan on trying to do the same style. I have two staffers now on board, and we all believe in community engagement. My focus and our focus is going to be on the people we represent not on the county. It’s what happens outside of the county building that matters.
The nice thing is that I know all the mayors. For me it’s easier because I have those relationships, and I know the city staff and can reach out to them for help, because they know their communities.
Sun Post: What do yo see as the largest issues you’ll be facing when you start?
Lunde: The biggest thing is COVID. That’s still umber one, all things COVID. Also housing, food, and business support. It’s not the big companies that are hurting. Small business owners are paying the price so we need to do as much as we can. We want to make sure that everyone in my district feels like they have resources that aren’t hidden by bureaucracy.
With public safety, we also have the George Floyd trial coming up. Hopefully 2021 will be different than 2020, but it might not be – sorry that I said that out loud. There’s a lot of things that could be the same.
There’s also a lot of new board members this year replacing long time members. A lot of things can be redone and we tweak things.
Having both North Memorial and the Hennepin County Medical Center is new, so I’ll need to get caught up on their needs.
Sun Post: Are there new initiatives or projects you plan to push?
Lunde: I think I’ll be on the public safety committee, so I’d like to talk about criminal justice. With COVID, it feels like things have taken a step back in urgency for that work. And I want to make sure that we include victims in the equation. Crimes start with victims, so we should make sure they are part of our discussion.
Housing will be another important issue. After COVID, housing needs aren’t going away.
Sun Post: Do you plan to follow in Opat’s footsteps and push for the Bottineau Blue Line LRT extension?
Lunde: Absolutely. There’s kind of a lull right now because it’s gong to take a year to get the new route. The line moving can have a big impact on a city like Robbinsdale where they don’t have a lot of space. A line moving 100 meters can have a significant impact on a city. I’m very aware of needing to thread the needle correctly. But we can’t wait on this. The most important reason I ran twas to push that project forward.
Sun Post: Has your perspective on the line changed at all now that you will represent a larger part of the project?
Lunde: No, it hasn’t really changed my perspective. I feel like we’ve really developed one voice on the project. When we came together in the Connect the Blue Line Now Coalition, all us elected officials came together and I know them already. I’ll still talk to everyone like I did before. For me, nothing will have changed.
Sun Post: Do you have any parting comments for Brooklyn Park or your new constituents?
Lunde: Everything we’ve done, we succeeded by saying “We.” We’ve got to continue to work together and face our challenges. All our successes have been from working together, and we’re better for it.
Editor’s note: this interview was edited for clarity and grammar.
