Ron Oas, who has lived in Crystal for 62 years, was recently honored for his civic service by Mayor Jim Adams and the Crystal City Council.
During the Nov. 2 Crystal City Council meeting, Adams shined a spotlight on the longtime resident who served for more than 20 years on the Crystal Fire Department from 1966-1988.
“Tonight we wanted to honor your service to the community,” Adams said before asking Oas to step to the podium.
The mayor then presented Oas a certificate of recognition that also noted the resident’s work as an active and long-serving member of the Crystal Lions Club, which included helping with Wednesday night steak fry fundraisers, roadside clean-ups and other events.
Following the recognition, Oas characteristically offered a humble response.
“I appreciate that,” he said. “But it was just normal living. You’ve got to treat your community (well) if you like it. That’s why I stayed here.”
Adams, in response, said that mentality was exactly why Oas was being honored.
“You think it’s normal to serve your community the way you’ve served it for all these years. I think that is what deserves the recognition. I wish everybody would serve their community like that, in all the different fashions. So, we really wanted to recognize that,” the mayor said. “That’s what makes a community special.”
Oas then offered a humble “thank you” before those in attendance at the meeting gave him a standing ovation.
“Thank you,” Oas said. “I really do appreciate it.”
- Compiled by Jason Jenkins
