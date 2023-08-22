lifeguard still.jpg

New Hope Police Chief Tim Hoyt recognizes Justin Rowles, Cassie Baker, Laura Wiseman and Jack Neff for their efforts in saving children during a June 28 incident at the New Hope Aquatic Park.

 Video still

Four New Hope Aquatic Park staff members recently received honors for their life-saving efforts during a June 28 incident.

Laura Wiseman, Justin Rowles, Jack Neff and Cassie Baker were recognized during the Aug. 14 New Hope City Council meeting.

  

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments