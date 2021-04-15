Law enforcement reported a calmer night of protests with fewer arrests and no looting near the Brooklyn Center Police Station the night of April 14.
During a press conference, the unified command group called Operation Safety Net reported 24 arrests for probable cause riot and curfew violations. By contrast, 79 people were arrested the night before.
The city of Brooklyn Center enacted a 10 p.m. curfew the night of April 14.
Opearation Safety Net is a regional law enforcement unified command group initially organized to respond to the Derek Chauvin trial. It includes members of the Minnesota National Guard, the State Patrol, as well as county and local police units.
John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said that approximately 500 people attended the protest, and for the second night, there were no reports of looting or fires.
The protest, smaller than the night before, started out very peacefully, said Col. Matt Langer of the Minnesota State Patrol.
“The discussion we had internally was that the number one tool we wanted to use tonight patience, and that's what we exercised for a long period of time, even though we saw groups coming and fortifying, and we saw umbrellas, and we saw plywood shields and makeshift barricades and blocks and bricks brought in to the scene.” Langer said.
“At some point, around the time of the curfew, we decided to move in after dispersal orders and we were very thankful that there was not a strong entrenchment mentality of the people that were there at the event, and so the group largely scattered. It was almost uneventful.”
Some protesters continued to throw rocks, industrial size fireworks, and other projectiles at law enforcement officers, Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson said. “We need to bring peace to the city of Brooklyn Center with the Twin Cities so we can heal from the God-awful events that happened on Sunday,” he said.
“We're thankful that tonight the tension and the anxiety and the stress seemed to be lower, even though emotions are still high, and that is exactly what we hope to see continue the rest of this week and into the weekend, is that we resume back to a real peaceful presence with people exercising their First Amendment rights,” Langer said.
No tear gas, chemical agents or non lethal rounds in the night's arrests, according to Langer.
Hutchinson said that will continue to use the least harmful tools available to stop violence and criminal activity and protect First Amendment rights.
“We will not abandon the city and the citizens of Brooklyn Center,” he said. “As we look through the arrests and the addresses on file of the arrestees, the majority of those people were not Brooklyn Center residents.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.