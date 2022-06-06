Brooklyn Center is hosting its first city-sponsored Juneteenth celebration June 17-18.
Juneteenth, now a federal holiday, celebrates the ending of slavery in the United States.
On June 19, 1865, two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, approximately 2,000 Union army troops led by Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas.
Granger’s General Order No. 3 informed the state that the Civil War had ended, and that the enslaved people in the state were free.
Brooklyn Center, one of the most diverse cities in the state, is adopting the celebration as part of a new annual tradition, said Cordell Wiseman, parks and recreation director.
“We’re a community in healing right now,” he said. “Juneteenth was just made a national holiday and it was a great opportunity to bring that to Brooklyn Center as another part of how we heal the community.”
A golf tournament, which will be hosted at Centerbrook Golf Course, will offer multiple shotgun start times for both groups and individuals throughout the day on Friday, June 17.
For the $75 price of admission, participants will be entered in the tournament and a putting contest with a $10,000 prize.
“You have to make three putts at three different ranges,” Wiseman said.
Participants will also receive a meal and apparel during the tournament.
Registration forms for the tournament are available on the city’s website.
On Saturday, June 18, the city will host a celebration at Centennial Park, at 6301 Shingle Creek Parkway.
Between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., food, games, and performances will be available for groups of all ages.
Performances from Jovonta Patton, Ashley DuBose, and other local musicians and performers will be hosted at the amphitheater.
The music ensemble Sounds of Blackness will also play during the event with a 45-minute to an hour live set. The group recently released a single titled “Juneteenth Celebration.”
Food vendors will offer fares for purchase. Currently, a taco truck and hot dog cart are lined up to attend, Wiseman said.
Other vendors will offer jewelery, arts and crafts, clothing and resources.
“We’re going to have an area dedicated to teens where they can play hoops and other activities that they want to do,” Wiseman said. “We have a youth and family area with blow-ups and other activities around there.”
Fire trucks, police squad cars and public works vehicles will be set up for children to explore and for family photos.
Contrary to popular opinion, the festival isn’t intended to replace the former Earle Brown Days festival, said Carissa Goebel, recreation supervisor.
“This isn’t necessarily our Brooklyn Center city festival,” she said. “We’re continuing some community engagement to see how we can reimagine the city celebration to fit Brooklyn Center’s current residents, so at all of our special events this year, we will have some engagement opportunities.”
The city may consider adopting a model with smaller events spread throughout the year, or may continue a single, large weekend festival, Goebel said.
“We’re just trying to find what the community wants and how we can best celebrate them,” she said.
