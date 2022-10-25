BP27NWmural4.JPG

Geno Okok sorts through cans of spray paint at the site of his latest mural. 

Despite having already painted murals in St. Paul and Minneapolis, artist Geno Okok always wanted to create something indelible in his hometown.

“A lot of things led to this, it wasn’t just one,” he said. “The first thing is my hunger to create a mural in Brooklyn Park. I’ve been in Brooklyn Park for, you know, the last 20 years straight. Never left.”

Brooklyn Park-based artist Geno Okok paints a mural at Waterside International Market on Brooklyn Boulevard.
The nearly finished mural at Waterside Market features six images of local children and the word “united.”
Geno Okok holds a photo of one of the children pictured in the mural. 

