Despite having already painted murals in St. Paul and Minneapolis, artist Geno Okok always wanted to create something indelible in his hometown.
“A lot of things led to this, it wasn’t just one,” he said. “The first thing is my hunger to create a mural in Brooklyn Park. I’ve been in Brooklyn Park for, you know, the last 20 years straight. Never left.”
He arrived at the site of his canvas, Waterside International Market, on a brisk and windy Oct. 19 afternoon with a trunk full of spray cans and a plan to finish off about two weeks worth of painting.
Spanning the side of the building, located at 7500 Brooklyn Blvd., the highly visible mural features six images of children living in Brooklyn Park and the word “united” in large block letters.
“I mainly highlight the youth and kids for this type of painting,” he said.
Okok prefers to paint children in his public art in part because they remind him of the innocence of youth, an age where children are largely accepting of each other and haven’t divided themselves by race or clique, he said.
“I feel as though if you were to ask any person what was your most fun memory or something you can remember, it would usually be something you can remember back from when you were a kid,” he said. “I didn’t really know much about race or whatever. … Nobody cared. You played with everyone, and as long as that other person was a kid, you guys played.”
The word “united” played into the same theme, Okok said. “If kids already get it, why can’t we get it as adults?” he said.
After attending Crestview Elementary, Northview Junior High and Osseo High School, where he started sketching with Sharpies and colored pencils, Okok attended North Hennepin Community College and later the Art Institute, where paint became another of his mediums of expression.
He eventually started selling his art and moved to painting in public venues.
And while he recently painted a storage container at the Brooklyn Park Library’s Plaza Park as part of the temporary “Cultivate Bottineau” light rail corridor project, he wanted to paint something in his neighborhood that was more permanent.
For the library project, “We had a meeting with the youth from the high schools and the junior high and talked about what we would like to see,” he said. “That mural wasn’t just me, that was pretty much a community effort. I still said I wanted a big mural, because that could be moved, that container. … For me personally, it’s like leaving a mark.”
Applying for grants and searching for a suitable location was a lengthy process. “It’s been like three years in the making,” he said.
Initially, he sought out a location at an apartment complex on Zane Avenue across the street near Crestview Elementary, but found that the owner wasn’t interested.
He was eventually awarded grants from Forecast Public Art and the University of Minnesota Center for Urban and Regional Affairs, providing funding for the project.
Working with the city, he located Waterside as a potential site for the mural. “I was just driving past and saw this location. I was like, ‘Oh, how about this location?’” he said.
The “open minded” owner of the business agreed to allow Okok to paint the mural, he said.
To design the mural, Okok and organizations such as African Community Education and Resources Inc. hosted community meetings to discuss “what we would like to see and what it meant for the community, and representation of Brooklyn Park,” he said.
Okok hopes the mural will help to change the public image of the city.
“One of the things I’d like to have is to put Brooklyn Park on the map, is to give Brooklyn Park that positive (image),” he said. “Certain people that don’t live in Brooklyn Park have this thing of like, oh, it’s not a good neighborhood and everything. This is a very peaceful neighborhood. Just because a certain group of people live here doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a neighborhood, a city where you don’t want to be.”
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
