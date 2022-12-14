bp11nwwastestorage graphic.jpg

(FILE IMAGe)

A graphic distributed by the city of Brooklyn Park in August. In a split vote, the Brooklyn Park City Council rejected an ordinance amending the city’s waste container storage ordinance on Dec. 5.

In a 4-3 vote, the Brooklyn Park City Council rejected a resolution amending the city’s waste container storage ordinance Dec. 5.

As a result, residents must continue storing their waste containers behind the front plane of their homes, in their garage, or inside an approved screening enclosure. In August, city staff members proposed amending the ordinance to allow residents to store waste containers on the side yard at single and two family properties.

