In a 4-3 vote, the Brooklyn Park City Council rejected a resolution amending the city’s waste container storage ordinance Dec. 5.
As a result, residents must continue storing their waste containers behind the front plane of their homes, in their garage, or inside an approved screening enclosure. In August, city staff members proposed amending the ordinance to allow residents to store waste containers on the side yard at single and two family properties.
Mayor Lisa Jacobson and Councilmembers XP Lee, Wynfred Russell and Terry Parks supported maintaining the city’s existing ordinance.
“It’s pretty clear to me that people want us to maintain the current code,” Jacobson said.
Councilmmebers Boyd Morson, Tonja West-Hafner and Susan Pha cast votes in opposition to maintaining the existing ordinance.
The city surveyed resident opinions on the matter and did not find an obvious majority in public opinion, according to city staff members.
“There was no overwhelming consensus within the survey either way,” said Jason Newby, inspections and environmental health manager,. “It’s a very polarizing topic”
Newby said waste bin storage violations are the most common citation issued by the city.
“A small number of residents account for 90% of complaints called in for neighbors’ waste containers stored in public view,” Newby wrote in the council agenda packet. “Following up on these complaints consumes a lot of time and resources and keeps city inspectors in small pockets of the community. As a result, certain neighborhoods are getting more enforcement and inspectors do not have time to focus on bigger neighborhood issues in other parts of the city.”
According to Newby, residents may struggle to maintain compliance with existing code due to their physical and health limitations, property size or lot shape.
When the council first considered the amendment to the code in August, six of seven members were present, and the vote resulted in a tie, bringing the manner back before the council at a later date.
The council then voted on the first reading of the ordinance in September, but directed city staff members to consider modifications to the ordinance and conduct a community survey.
City staff surveyed opinions on requiring screening only from the front view, per council request. The council also asked that corner lots not be required to screen their bins if stored on the side of the home.
The city received 87 responses. Of the respondents, 41 said they support removing the screening requirement for side yards, while 46 said they did not.
The two residents that spoke during the meeting had similarly split views. Resident Hassanen Mohamed said he has neighbors with medical issues who struggle to move their trash cans into a fully screened area.
Steven Marsolek, also a Brooklyn Park resident, said he has driven through his neighborhood looking for code violations and reported those who that are not in compliance. Marsolek said that if the city cannot enforce the existing codes on the books, then they need to hire more code enforcement employees to remedy the issue.
Parks said he would oppose the ordinance change because he has only heard from residents who are in opposition to it. He asked that neighbors help each other rather than go searching for code violations in their spare time.
“I changed my position last time to be able to try to move it forward so we could do this community engagement,” Lee said. “It’s controversial”
Additional modifications to the policy proposed by city staff members became too complicated, he said.
Lee said he would not support changing the ordinance “until we can get more information on just what the specific equity issues are, because those are important.”
Morson spoke in support of the ordinance change, saying “I heard the echos of our community that wanted to see a new proposed change.”
Pha said she did not see any good reasons to keep the ordinance as it stands.
For anyone with physical or health issues, “it is not easy to get your trash in and out” from an approved enclosure, she said.
