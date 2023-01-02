As the calendar turns, the Sun Post is welcoming 2023 by revisiting the most-read stories of the past year.
Online viewer statistics showed strong interest in development projects, new police chiefs and new monument names in 2022.
Development
Land development plans were among the Sun Post’s most read stories in 2022.
Highest on the list for online readership was the April proposal to turn the former Brooklyn Center Target site at 6100 Shingle Creek Pkwy. into a mixed-use ethnic grocery store focusing on bulk items.
The proposal also includes space for independent restaurants.
“The project would be anchored by an approximately 110,000 square foot ethnic market grocer and bulk purchasing establishment,” former community development director Meg Beekman wrote to the council in a memo.
“It would provide services similar to a Costco, but with an international food focus. As part of the concept, the development team is planning a mixed use village which would also include gathering spaces, community kitchens, independent food and beverage stands, event and meeting rooms, attached retail (and) clinic (space), and (multi-family) housing.”
The Brooklyn Center City Council approved a development agreement with International Food Corporation, which currently has exclusive rights and access to the property while performing due diligence and obtaining financing for the project
Target shuttered its Brooklyn Center location in February 2019, and the city bought the site later that same year.
The building was previously used by North Memorial Health as a COVID-19 vaccination distribution site.
Across the border in Brooklyn Park, readers were enthusiastic to read about the two-story Taco Bell Defy concept constructed at 5931 94th Ave. N.
The drive-thru concept opened June 7, offering service primarily via dumbwaiter from a kitchen on the second floor.
The concept was the first of its kind in the nation. One lane at the restaurant is dedicated to standard drive-thru service, while the others are focused on app-based ordering and third-party delivery apps.
“Taco Bell Defy embodies the innovative, entrepreneurial spirit of Minnesota businesses and franchisees,” said Lee Engler, co-founder and CEO of Border Foods, a Minnesota-based Taco Bell franchisee. “It is a creative, technological solution for a faster, contactless experience for as many Taco Bell fans as possible and is poised to be the future of quick-service dining.”
New chiefs
Both Brooklyns hired new police chiefs in 2022.
In Brooklyn Center, the May hiring of Kellace McDaniel as chief of police was among the most read online stories.
McDaniel succeeded former Chief Tim Gannon, who resigned his post following the fatal officer-involved shooting of Daunte Wright.
“I’m excited to introduce Kellace McDaniel to the Brooklyn Center community as he has our confidence and support in this important role,” said City Manager Reggie Edwards. “I want to give a heartfelt thank you to the community members, stakeholders and staff who helped us reach this important decision for our community and all of the qualified candidates for their consideration.
“I also, want to extend my gratitude and acknowledgment to Interim Police Chief Tony Gruenig, who led the Police Department through one (of), if not its most, challenging times.”
Before joining the Brooklyn Center department, McDaniel served as a lieutenant overseeing the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Court Services Division, where he supervised 57 deputies.
“Everything I preach up here is going to be all about bringing the community and police back together,” McDaniel said during a community meet-and-greet. “To me, I know community policing very well. It’s very important to be seen out there. If you’re not seen out there, why even have a police department?”
In Brooklyn Park, former Chief Craig Enevoldsen retired, and has been succeeded by Mark Bruley, a 27-year member of the BPPD and the former deputy chief.
Bruley was selected from a group of five candidates.
“I believe in my heart of hearts that there’s two types of leaders: those that lead because they love power and those that lead because they love people,” Bruley said. “And there is absolutely no question for me that it’s about the people. It always has been.”
When hired, Bruley said he planned to “tackle the violent crime increase that we’ve seen. There’s no way we can continue to accept the amount of gun violence in this community.”
New name
After much deliberation, Brooklyn Center renamed the Earle Brown Heritage Center to the Heritage Center of Brooklyn Center.
The name change was adopted by the council in June. The change had been in discussion since summer 2020.
The council had directed city staff members to move ahead with renaming the center after allegations arose that Brown, a former Hennepin County Sheriff, the first chief of the Minnesota Highway Patrol and a Minnesota gubernatorial candidate, was a member of the Ku Klux Klan and the Minnesota Eugenics Society.
The Village of Brooklyn Center was founded on his farm in 1911, and much of the city in its modern form was built on his farmland.
However, the book “The Ku Klux Klan in Minnesota,” written by Elizabeth Dorsey Hatle and published by The History Press in 2013, alleged that Brown was a member of the Ku Klux Klan, as well as vice president of the Minnesota Eugenics Society.
While city researchers confirmed his role in the Minnesota Eugenics Society, conclusive evidence confirming or denying his involvement with the KKK has been more difficult to come by, according to City Manager Reggie Edwards.
The name-change resolution approved by the council stated, “The revelations with regard to Earle Brown generated a great deal of discussion and concern in the city, particularly in the context of efforts similar to the renaming of Lake Calhoun in the City of Minneapolis to Lake Bde Mka Ska and subsequent to the shooting of Daunte Wright on April 11, 2021.”
The resolution continued, “The city recognizing it is not in a position to decide the historical accuracy of the revelations, conducted numerous works sessions and study sessions to discuss the potential renaming of the Earle Brown Heritage Center, (and) conducted significant community engagement with regard to the issue.”
