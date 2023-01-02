As the calendar turns, the Sun Post is welcoming 2023 by revisiting the most-read stories of the past year.

Online viewer statistics showed strong interest in development projects, new police chiefs and new monument names in 2022.

(SUBMITTED IMAGE)

An artist’s overhead rending of the fully built-out, mixed-use development proposed at the former Brooklyn Center Target location, at 6100 Shingle Creek Pkwy.
(SUN POST STAFF PHOTO BY KEVIN MILLER)

A group of representatives from Border Foods, Vertical Works Inc., Taco Bell and Brooklyn Park raise a taco to the opening of the Taco Bell Defy drive-thru concept restaurant June 7 in Brooklyn Park.
(SUN POST STAFF PHOTO BY KEVIN MILLER)

Brooklyn Center city clerk Barb Suciu pins a police badge on Kellace McDaniel, the city’s new chief of police, while McDaniel’s son, Kellace Jr., looks up at his father. McDaniel took the oath of office June 27 in the Brooklyn Center City Council Chambers. The city announced it had hired McDaniel, who was previously a lieutenant overseeing the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Court Services Division, on May 24. Tony Gruenig had served as interim chief since the resignation of Tim Gannon following the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright last April.
(SUN POST STAFF PHOTO BY KEVIN MILLER)

Mark Bruley was sworn in as Brooklyn Park police chief Nov. 30. He is pictured here placing his hand on a Bible held by his wife Kirsten while he recites the Oath of Office in the Brooklyn Park City Council Chambers. City Manager Jay Stroebel administered the oath, as well as the Police Department’s Oath of Honor.
(SUN POST STAFF PHOTO BY KEVIN MILLER)

The Brooklyn Center City Council renamed the Earle Brown Heritage Center to the Heritage Center of Brooklyn Center on June 13.

