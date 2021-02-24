Brooklyn Park’s Huntington Place Apartments, the second largest apartment complex in the Twin Cities, is moving to have 100% of its units legally restricted to affordable rates through covenants following a Feb. 16 approval from the City Council.
The council also tabled a discussion on modifying the terms on a city-issued loan for maintenance work at the complex until a later date.
The complex, which was built in 1969 and is now owned by the nonprofit property management group Aeon, has 834 one-bedroom apartment units in six buildings spread across 36 acres. The only complex with more units in the metro area is Cedar Riverside in Minneapolis.
The move to restrict every unit to an affordable rent allows the property manager to realize additional tax incentives instead of raising rents.
“We have artificially kept rents low because of COVID” said Sarah Harris, executive vice president of strategy, partnerships and production with Aeon. “If we are unable to restrict those final 20% of the units, we will necessarily need to increase the rents, and sadly that will hurt the tenants that are in those units, because we will increase the rents beyond their ability to pay.”
Aeon purchased the complex in February 2020 for an estimated $83 million. Brooklyn Park provided the developer with a $5 million, 20-year loan to assist with capital improvements at the complex.
As part of the funding plan for Huntington, Aeon applied for state-issued Low Income Rental Classification 4D property tax credits.
In essence, if property managers meet state criteria and agree to keep rent affordable through restrictive covenants, they can realize reduced property taxes. Only units that are legally restricted to affordable rates are eligible for these tax breaks.
As part of the loan agreement between they city and Aeon, the developer agreed to legally restrict at least 60% of its units to be affordable at 60% of area median income, and at least 20% affordable at 50% of area median income.
Aeon has kept all of its units affordable at 60% of area median income or less, but was not able to receive the full tax incentives for those units because only 80% were restricted in the covenants.
Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner cast the only vote in opposition of the change, arguing that too many affordable units have been clustered in the complex, and that even market rate rents would remain low due to the nature of the complex.
“We’ve been talking very specifically about having mixed income units and properties in Brooklyn Park and, while I completely understand the operating side of wanting 100%, having us do a covenant at 100%, I think it’s very opposite of what we’ve been saying,” she said. “I’m not going to support this to go to 100%.”
Loan changes
The loan the city provided to Aeon came with a number of terms.
Those terms dictate that improvements must occur in a particular order. Loan funds are released in direct relation with those projects rather than in one large lump sum.
That is, projects were laid out in three phases. Phase one consists of the installation of security cameras, door alarms, electronic locks, a staffed community space in each building, and other pre-identified maintenance projects. The second phase consists of fire suppression work, in-unit improvements, and an ADA improvement plan.
Phase one projects were supposed to be completed by July 2021. Aeon requested an extension to the end of 2023 to complete the work.
Aeon argued that this list of projects is interconnected and arbitrary. For example, in-unit maintenance can reveal new problems, such as electrical compliance issues requiring the release of additional funds.
Approximately 10% of the work designated as phase one construction has been completed, said Breanne Rothstein, economic development and housing director.
City staff members feel that, given the slowdown on construction work with the COVID-19 pandemic, the project is largely on track, said Kim Berggren, director of community development. While the situation at the complex can always improve, the city’s inspection staff feel hopeful about the work being done at the site, she said.
Aeon has been working in partnership with the city, and the release of funds in a more flexible manner would not be a significant deviation from the original plans, Berggren said.
While Aeon submitted a spreadsheet indicating when projects are expected to be completed, West-Hafner said it was difficult to interpret and asked that a more readable document be brought to the council at a later date.
West-Hafner, along with Councilmembers Lisa Jacobson, Boyd Morson, and Susan Pha expressed concerns about critical work in phase one moving forward in a timely manner.
“I’m just not necessarily exited about giving more and more to Aeon when I feel like we’ve been let down, and we’re letting down the good people who live there,” Jacobson said.
Morson, Jacobson and West-Hafner supported tabling the proposal until a later date, while Councilmember Wynfred Russell and Pha opposed tabling it.
Slowing construction work would only serve to negatively impact residents, Pha said.
