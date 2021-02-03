In May, Hopkins High School Class of 1988 members Marnie Glickman and Jason Joyce started a talk show to connect and catch up with former classmates across the country. The pair have created an episode of the show almost every Tuesday evening for over 35 weeks.
The friends met up at their 30th high school reunion in 2018 and kept talking afterward through social media. Glickman now lives in California and Joyce in Wisconsin.
The idea for a talk show
In March, the two were reminiscing about two of their friends who recently died. In the midst of the pandemic, Joyce started reaching out to more of their friends. He thought it would be an adventure to drive around the country, connect with former classmates and write a book about it. There’s a remarkable number of people from the class doing interesting things with their lives, he said.
That’s when Glickman suggested starting a podcast.
Behind KHOP88
The name of their show is a tribute to the cable TV studio that was at Hopkins High. Students broadcast their own talk shows on public access TV, Joyce said. Through Zoom, the two conduct a talk show, which they broadcast live on their graduating class’s Facebook page. Joyce later posts the episodes on YouTube at bit.ly/KHOP1988.
All the guests have been 1988 graduates except for a guidance counselor and art teacher. Guests come onto the show in pairs, some with their prom date, a high school antagonist who is now a friend and two graduates who got married. The seniors on the 1988 hockey team also made it on an episode.
“Our intention is to interview everyone because we’re all important,” Glickman said.
While there is still a concentration of guests in the Twin Cities, the hosts interview classmates spanning the country, from Virginia to Colorado, and even one person who lives in Costa Rica. People’s professions include a harpist, a photographer and an Astroturf installer.
Joyce goes through his high school yearbooks to see which clubs or activities the guests belonged to. He’ll write up a few questions to start the show, but otherwise, the show is conversational, he said.
It can be challenging for Joyce when the guests are people he doesn’t know because he looks for common ground.
However, for Glickman, it is easier to interview a stranger. Joyce also noted it’s been difficult to get some former classmates who are doing fascinating things on the show.
Topics include family life, hobbies during the COVID-19 pandemic, social media and technology, careers, high school reminiscing and Prince anecdotes. Music has been a big and uniting theme, he said, whether a guest was involved in high school or they are a professional musician now.
“It’s that feeling of connection that you get when you’re telling each other stories,” he said
Through the show, they’re trying to see what they have in common with their classmates and how that’s carried on throughout the decades, Glickman said.
Glickman has also observed how friendships and, particularly, lifelong friendships matter. It’s a comforting and indescribable feeling to connect with Joyce every week, she said, noting the memories she has of him as a high schooler in the ‘80s.
“Our memories, they’re meaningful shreds,” she said.
The community
The 1988 graduating class had around 600 students and its Facebook page has around 350 members. During live shows, they’ll receive nearly 80 comments and around 35 viewers, Joyce said, adding that it’s gratifying when they receive responses from classmates.
Viewers often share memories, photos and ask questions, Glickman added.
Even though many classmates don’t live in Hopkins anymore, the graduates are tied to that place, Joyce said. It changes over time, but there is still an emotional connection for those who grew up there, whether students couldn’t wait to get out or loved every minute of it, he added.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.