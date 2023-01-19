Officials from Hennepin Tech and Delta Dental cut the ribbon on the newly remodeled Hennepin Tech dental facilities. Pictured are Ben Wogsland, vice president of public relations, Delta Dental of Minnesota; Cara Garrett, academic dean, Hennepin Technical College; Joy Bodin, interim president of Hennepin Technical College; Pam Russell, executive director, Hennepin Technical College Foundation; Stephanie Albert, president, Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation; and Jackie Bymark, instructor, dental assistant program, Hennepin Technical College.
The Hennepin Technical College campus in Brooklyn Park unveiled an expansion to its dental teaching facilities Jan. 9.
With the completed expansion, the college accepted 20 students off its wait list to join the dental assistant program. The college is also adding new faculty and scholarships for the dental assistant program.
Through these expansions, the college now has the capacity to instruct up to 72 students through graduation each year.
Delta Dental was “a significant source of funding for the improvements and expanded program,” according to the college.
“We are grateful to Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation for the grant and its commitment to supporting students who are launching their careers in dentistry,” said Joy Bodin, interim president, Hennepin Tech. “Thanks to the generosity of Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation, our Dental Assistant program is able to nearly double student enrollment.”
Through the expansion and remodel, Hennepin Tech will offer classroom training for students, as well as on-the-job training that replicates work in a modern dental office.
The college now has a remodeled dental clinic with a patient waiting room and reception desk.
“This area is used to welcome actual patients,” according to the college. “Dental Assistant students provide low-cost dental services during special events that are supervised by faculty.”
The remodeled dental clinic now includes eight dental chairs.
“The equipment and furnishings are from the industry’s leading dental supplier,” the college said. “The dental chairs and adjacent professional areas are fully functioning with updated controls that are infection-control and touchless.”
Students will also have access to four x-ray machines and special mannequins that “allow students to practice radiology skills using the x-ray machines on a head and mouth,” according to the college.
A new lab area gives students space to prepare mouth molds, dental trays, cements, and other dental-work materials.
“This is an exciting partnership to provide access to dental education, address workforce shortages and advance oral health,” said Stephanie Albert, president of the Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation. “And we believe it will measurably support the greater community.”
