BP19NWdental2.jpg

(SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Officials from Hennepin Tech and Delta Dental cut the ribbon on the newly remodeled Hennepin Tech dental facilities. Pictured are Ben Wogsland, vice president of public relations, Delta Dental of Minnesota; Cara Garrett, academic dean, Hennepin Technical College; Joy Bodin, interim president of Hennepin Technical College; Pam Russell, executive director, Hennepin Technical College Foundation; Stephanie Albert, president, Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation; and Jackie Bymark, instructor, dental assistant program, Hennepin Technical College.

The Hennepin Technical College campus in Brooklyn Park unveiled an expansion to its dental teaching facilities Jan. 9.

With the completed expansion, the college accepted 20 students off its wait list to join the dental assistant program. The college is also adding new faculty and scholarships for the dental assistant program.

