Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center’s new Health on the Go van will be visiting Zanewood Recreation Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20.

The van will offer free COVID-19 saliva testing kits, as well as backpacks, activity kits, facemasks and hand santizer.

These items will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

To request an ASL interpreter, a foreign language interpreter or another accommodation, contact Josie Shardlow at 763-493-8388 or josie.shardlow@brooklynpark.org.

For additional information, contact Nelima at 763-657-7711, ext. 101.

