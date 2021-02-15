Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center’s new Health on the Go van will be visiting Zanewood Recreation Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20.
The van will offer free COVID-19 saliva testing kits, as well as backpacks, activity kits, facemasks and hand santizer.
These items will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.
To request an ASL interpreter, a foreign language interpreter or another accommodation, contact Josie Shardlow at 763-493-8388 or josie.shardlow@brooklynpark.org.
For additional information, contact Nelima at 763-657-7711, ext. 101.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.