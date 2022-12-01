Golden Valley Police Officer Kristen Hoefling (pictured third from left) appears at a Dec. 7 Golden Valley City Council meeting. She appeared before the City Council as part of an officer recognition ceremony presented by then-Interim Police Chief Scott Nadeau.
A Golden Valley Police Department officer was fired in August for violating the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act and two workplace policies, according to a report made public by the City of Golden Valley Nov. 30.
The report found that the officer, identified as Kristen Hoefling, participated in “unauthorized disclosure of private personnel regarding at least 26 city employees to fellow employees, including supervisory staff, members of the public, and to media outlets.”
The violations included recording and disseminating multiple internal staff meetings about policing issues and the City’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives. Hoefling recorded the video on her personal phone by pointing it at an iPad that was streaming web meetings.
In one instance, she recorded an in-person meeting between members of the police department, City Manager Tim Cruikshank and Deputy City Manager Kirsten Santelices by hiding her phone “in a bag or purse.”
The report alleges that in all situations, no one but Hoefling was aware or gave consent to being recorded.
The report alleges that in these recordings, the employee can be heard in multiple instances engaging in “offensive conduct and comments” that violated the Professional Conduct Policy and the City’s Respectful Workplace Policy. The comments included disparaging comments about the existence of systemic racism and statistics about the Black community.
The report found that Hoefling also researched and disseminated information about an applicant for the department’s police chief position while “in her capacity as a City employee.” The information included federal court records accessed from a City network account.
The report also alleges that Hoefling posted about the chief hiring process on community Facebook groups under the pseudonym “Roni Macready,” though it is unclear what was posted as the remarks have since been deleted.
Other officers remain unidentified
The report was researched and compiled by law firm Greene Espel. The firm was hired by the Golden Valley City Council in March to investigate allegations of misconduct from eight police officers within the Golden Valley Police Department.
The firm recommended that the city terminate Hoefling’s employment July 28. The report lists Aug. 2 Hoefling’s last date of employment at GVPD.
According to the report, Hoefling declined a mandatory interview with the firm about the investigation.
Only the findings on Hoefling were released to the public. Additionally, only one officer investigated by Greene Espel remains employed by GVPD. The report lists that the other seven officers (including Hoefling) had a final date of employment between July 21, 2021 to Sept. 16, 2022.
Hoefling is also the only officer of the eight to be subject to disciplinary action. Five officers were not considered for disciplinary action because they no longer worked for the department. The remaining two officers that were under investigation and still employed at the time of Hoefling’s termination were also subject to discipline, though one ultimately ended their employment Sept. 16.
The allegations were brought forward by a city employee. The name of the employee is redacted in the documents.
In its report, the firm has recommended that the City conduct Data Practices Act, social media and respectful workplace training for all employees and “modify its approach to achieving its equity-in-policing goals.” The firm believed future work should focus on “developing data-driven goals” and avoid sessions that attempt to “persuade individuals who have already expressed a contrary belief” about Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion work.
