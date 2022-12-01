investigatorhoefling12-7-2.JPG

Golden Valley Police Officer Kristen Hoefling (pictured third from left) appears at a Dec. 7 Golden Valley City Council meeting. She appeared before the City Council as part of an officer recognition ceremony presented by then-Interim Police Chief Scott Nadeau.

A Golden Valley Police Department officer was fired in August for violating the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act and two workplace policies, according to a report made public by the City of Golden Valley Nov. 30.

The report found that the officer, identified as Kristen Hoefling, participated in “unauthorized disclosure of private personnel regarding at least 26 city employees to fellow employees, including supervisory staff, members of the public, and to media outlets.”

