Actors in Robbinsdale Armstrong High School’s spring musical “Cinderella” rehearse the ballroom scene at the top of the second act.

Why are teenagers filling the Robbinsdale Armstrong High School Auditorium with ballgowns, court dancing and magic? To tell the story of Cinderella.

“This version is a lot different than what people portray in the Disney version,” Sarah Shaffer, who plays fairy godmother, said. “(The) fairy godmother that I’ve created is a lot more witty, a lot more sassy, but also, with it, kind of wise as well. Kind of more so a tough-love situation.”

Christina Schulte, costume designer for “Cinderella,” explains the proper way for the cast to hang their ballgowns during a rehearsal Feb. 16. 
Student technician Miles Wahlstrom builds a platform for a broken fireplace during rehearsal on Feb. 16. The fireplace is part of the set for Robbinsdale Armstrong High School’s spring musical, “Cinderella.” 

