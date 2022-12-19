Free Bikes 4 Kidz MN set up its warehouse in Brooklyn Center this year, distributing bikes with the help of a professional cycling team Dec. 14.
Human Powered Health, a Minneapolis-based professional cycling team, assisted local youth and their families as they toured the shop and were given a free bicycle and helmet.
Free Bikes 4 Kidz is a non profit that has given away more than 90,000 refurbished bikes since its founding in 2008.
“We have racers who race all over the world,” said Karen Aaron, director of partner engagement for Human Powered Health. “We brought three of our professional athletes and our head mechanic to Minneapolis for some events and one of the things that we wanted to do was have them come visit Free Bikes 4 Kidz and help give away some bikes to a variety of kids who partner with this organization.”
Free Bikes 4 Kidz targets underserved families, as well as other organizations that support them for the distributions.
“All of our pro athletes remember and talk about the time that they first got a bike and how meaningful that was,” Aaron said.
“If you listen to their stories about how they got into racing, a lot of it was just from riding a bike in the neighborhood and maybe getting a bike for a holiday gift or a birthday present. It just gave them independence and gave them something to do after school, and then they started riding more, got really good, and became professional riders.”
Lily Williams, 2020 Tokyo Olympics Bronze Medalist and Tour de France Femmes competitor, said that kids often ask her how they could get into professional cycling.
“It’s not easy to get into cycling, the cost factor is really high, so the fact that there are organizations like this that provide bikes at no cost is really a great way to start,” she said. “It’s great to be able to see this great charity happening.”
Access to a bicycle can get kids outside, “exercise, independence, and you never know where it will lead,” Williams said. “It may seem like just a recreational or leisure opportunity but it can be so much more.”
Free Bikes 4 Kidz has set up shop in Brooklyn Center several times in recent years.
This year, the organization used the former Big Lots building at 5930 Earle Brown Dr. for its warehouse.
Children attending the giveaway come with at least one parent or guardian, and are first given a helmet.
“Safety first,” Aaron said. “They’re fitted with a bike helmet, then they go around with one of the volunteers to pick a bike that’s suitable for their height and maybe a little bit for their ability.”
After riding the bike for a short time around the warehouse, the bike is tweaked for each child.
“The mechanics will adjust the seat, maybe adjust the handlebars, make sure the tires are all pumped up, teach them a little bit about the breaks – some have hand breaks, some have foot breaks,” Aaron said.
Donations for Free Bikes 4 Kids come from across the metro.
“Mostly they get them from individuals that are cleaning out a garage,” Aaron said. “Maybe they have some bikes that their kids have outgrown.”
Williams said she would encourage interested children to consider professional cycling as a future career.
“There’s no perfect way or right way to get into” professional cycling, Williams said. “I think if you love riding your bike and you do it as much as you can then there will be opportunities.”
