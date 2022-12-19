BC22NWbikes.jpg

(PHOTOS BY LESLIE PARKER COURTESY OF HUMAN POWERED HEALTH)

Professional cyclist Stephen Bassett assists a local kid as he rides a bike in the Free Bikes 4 Kidz warehouse in Brooklyn Center.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz MN set up its warehouse in Brooklyn Center this year, distributing bikes with the help of a professional cycling team Dec. 14.

Human Powered Health, a Minneapolis-based professional cycling team, assisted local youth and their families as they toured the shop and were given a free bicycle and helmet.

BC22NWbikes2.jpg

Makayla MacPherson, left, and Lily Williams, professional cyclists, pose for a photo during a bike distribution event.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments