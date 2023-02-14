Flava of Soul recently opened in Brooklyn Park and is serving up jerk chicken and barbecue in the strip mall at 8578 Edinburgh Centre Dr.
Co-owners Namar McGhee and Jacob Brooks, who have known each other for almost 20 years, decided to start a restaurant together in September 2022. They opened the doors to Flava of Soul in December and have been moving the business ahead ever since.
Brooks said he had a background in management and entertainment, while McGhee operates a catering business called Namar’s Catering.
“Originally I was looking for a place to do a combination of a restaurant and also a place where people can hang out and also drink and have fun,” Brooks said. “I teamed up with Namar because he has a background of being a chef and catering and having a food truck, and I thought he’d be a good person to bring on board.”
The menu includes chicken tips, rib tips, beef links and hot dogs off the barbecue, as well as jerk burgers, jerk tacos, jerk turkey legs and jerk chicken sandwiches.
“We were looking to bring something to the community that maybe quite wasn’t there and some other places have,” Brooks said. “There’s not a lot barbecue (and) soul food, and not a lot of places to hang out, and some of them that have been open either closed down or didn’t make it. So we were just trying to bring something more kind of safe and fun and different to the community.”
Chicken wings are available in several different flavors including lemon pepper, jerk, buffalo and barbecue. Those in a mood for seafood can order a fish sandwich, fried fish fillets or catfish nuggets. Hamburgers, cheeseburgers and bacon cheeseburgers are also a menu option. Sides include french fries, greens, baked beans, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, or coleslaw.
Chicken and rib tips, as well as jerk tacos and other jerk-flavored specialties have “been a very big hit around the community,” Brooks said.
Manager Jeff Chaney struggled to pick a single menu option as his favorite, but said the jerk chicken and rice ranks high on his list. “I like everything,” he said.
Brooks and McGhee landed on soul food “based on the area, the need and talking to different people,” Brooks said. “We just thought some barbecue, soul food, some American food would be a good success in that area and a lot of people in that area would enjoy it.”
Traffic through the restaurant has been steady, Brooks said.
“The food’s been going good, we’re getting a lot of people (referred) to us and getting more people off of social media as well,” he said.
Brooks said the restaurant just received its full liquor license and will be serving alcoholic beverages soon.
“We’re finally going to be running full steam,” he said. “We just wanted a nice atmosphere for people to come in, all races and ages and walks of life, people that want a good variety of food and have a place to hang out and relax.”
Dart boards are already installed at the restaurant, while game nights and karaoke are being planned for the future, he added.
