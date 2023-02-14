BP16NWsoul.JPG

Flava of Soul manager Jeff Chaney drops an order of chicken wings into the fryer.

Flava of Soul recently opened in Brooklyn Park and is serving up jerk chicken and barbecue in the strip mall at 8578 Edinburgh Centre Dr.

Co-owners Namar McGhee and Jacob Brooks, who have known each other for almost 20 years, decided to start a restaurant together in September 2022. They opened the doors to Flava of Soul in December and have been moving the business ahead ever since.

The sign at Flava of Soul restaurant.

