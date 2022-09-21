Five Brooklyn Park residents are among the 47 defendants charged in connection with a $250 million fraud scheme and a COVID-19 child nutrition program, U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger's office announced Sept. 21.
The 47 defendants were charged across six indictments with charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering and bribery.
“These indictments, alleging the largest pandemic relief fraud scheme charged to date, underscore the Department of Justice’s sustained commitment to combating pandemic fraud and holding accountable those who perpetrate it,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.
Brooklyn Park defendants
Qamar Ahmed Hassan, 53, was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and money laundering.
Hassan is the owner and operator of S & S Catering Inc. The for-profit catering and restaurant firm is alleged to have received over $18 million in fraudulent Federal Child Nutrition program funds after falsely claiming to have served millions of meals to children.
Abdiwahab Ahmed Mohamud, 32, was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and money laundering. He ran a site called Academy For Youth Excellence that used S & S Catering as a food vendor, according to the indictment.
Filsan Mumin Hassan, 28, was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and money laundering. His Youth Higher Educational Achievement organization fraudulently claimed to serve up to 4,300 meals to youth per day, according to the attorney's office.
Liban Yasin Aalishire, 42, was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, federal programs bribery and money laundering.
According to the attorney's office, Alishire was the president and owner of Community Enhancement Services Inc., located in the JigJiga Business Center in Minneapolis. The business received more than $1.6 million in fraudulent federal funds after claiming to serve hundreds of thousands of meals to children, the attorney's office alleges.
Co-defendant Ahmed Yasin Ali, 57, was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and money laundering. Ali ran a second program site at Lake Street Kitchen in Minneapolis.
Scheme
According to a press release, the defendants “devised and carried out a massive scheme to defraud the Federal Child Nutrition Program. The defendants obtained, misappropriated, and laundered millions of dollars in program funds that were intended as reimbursements for the cost of serving meals to children. The defendants exploited changes in the program intended to ensure underserved children received adequate nutrition during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than feed children, the defendants enriched themselves by fraudulently misappropriating millions of dollars in Federal Child Nutrition Program funds.”
The Federal Child Nutrition Program is a federally funded program that provides free meals to children in need. The Minnesota Department of Education administers the program in the state.
Meals funded by the program are served at sites, each sponsored by an authorized sponsoring organization. Sponsors are responsible for monitoring each site and preparing reimbursement claims.
Federal reimbursement funds are provided to each site on a per-meal basis. Sponsoring agencies receive the funds, then pay reimbursements to the sites under their sponsorship.
Sponsoring agencies typically retain 10-15% of the funds as administrative fees.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the USDA waived some of the requirements for participating in the program, allowing for-profit restaurants to participate and allowing off-site distribution outside of education programs.
Feeding Our Future, a non profit that sponsored participation in the program, is alleged to have overseen large-scale fraud, with sites under their sponsorship fraudulently claiming to serve meals to thousands of children within days of being formed.
According to the indictments, defendants created shell companies to enroll in the program and launder funds, and created and submitted false documentation, including fraudulent meal count sheets and attendance rosters with fake names generated by websites.
Feeding our Future allegedly received over $18 million in administrative fees through the scheme.
The funds gathered through the scheme were used to purchase goods for personal benefit such as vehicles, travel, and real estate holdings in multiple states, as well as beach property in Kenya.
“This was a brazen scheme of staggering proportions,” said Luger. “These defendants exploited a program designed to provide nutritious food to needy children during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, they prioritized their own greed, stealing more than a quarter of a billion dollars in federal funds to purchase luxury cars, houses, jewelry, and coastal resort property abroad. I commend the work of the skilled investigators and prosecutors who unraveled the lies, deception, and mountains of false documentation to bring this complex case to light.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.