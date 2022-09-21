Five Brooklyn Park residents are among the 47 defendants charged in connection with a $250 million fraud scheme and a COVID-19 child nutrition program, U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger's office announced Sept. 21.

The 47 defendants were charged across six indictments with charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering and bribery.

