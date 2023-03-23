BP23NWev.JPG

(SUN POST STAFF PHOTO BY KEVIN MILLER)

A display-only electric vehicle charging station was set out for viewing in the Brooklyn Park City Council Chambers on March 15. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Energy and the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation held a three-session workshop on electric vehicles in Brooklyn Park on March 14 and 15.

The workshops, which were hosted at the Brooklyn Park Library and City Hall, aimed to explore potential community benefits ranging from improved public health to new workforce opportunities that may stem from the increasing availability of electric vehicles.

