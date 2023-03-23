A display-only electric vehicle charging station was set out for viewing in the Brooklyn Park City Council Chambers on March 15. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Energy and the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation held a three-session workshop on electric vehicles in Brooklyn Park on March 14 and 15.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Energy and the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation held a three-session workshop on electric vehicles in Brooklyn Park on March 14 and 15.
The workshops, which were hosted at the Brooklyn Park Library and City Hall, aimed to explore potential community benefits ranging from improved public health to new workforce opportunities that may stem from the increasing availability of electric vehicles.
The meeting is a “recognition of this moment we’re in where there’s just a lot of federal spending … both directly related to electric vehicles but also funding programs within EPA that might be focused on greenhouse gas initiatives,” said John Thomas with the EPA’s Office of Community Revitalization.
“I think the key challenge and part of the reason we’re here is to both learn from you all because part of what we’re trying to do also is learn about the way folks are partnering, the way folks are engaging at a community level, and then how we can translate that into these federal programs living up to the promise that’s in a lot of the language in these program of benefiting communities that have traditionally been left out of federal funding opportunities.”
The meeting brought together government representatives from the city, county, state and federal level, as well as workers in the private auto sales sector, the education sector and the healthcare advocacy sector.
“Brooklyn Park is growing and very diverse, and you’re also very welcoming and innovative and your doing a lot of things that a lot of other communities around the country are only thinking about,” said Becca Buthe, senior planner with Renaissance Planning. “Really this is a catalyst, what we’re doing here doesn’t end today.”
A goal of the workshop was to include the business community in larger discussions related to electric vehicles and explore opportunities to expand job training, Buthe said.
“Employment and business are really connected as well,” she said. “The opportunities that we have area really largely based off what we’re exposed to, so how can we be expanding education opportunities and just exposing people to more of what’s available and possible because if you’ve never heard of something, how are you going to know that it is something that interests you?”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.