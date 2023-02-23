A cohort of Brooklyn Center residents, city officials, and other community partners are continuing down an 18-month journey to make the city more equitable for all residents.
“Our goal is to dismantle systemic racism and dismantle other oppressive systemic systems and make Brooklyn Center a better, more equitable place for the future generations,” said Erica Lee, a junior at Brooklyn Center High School and a member of the cohort.
Called Emerging BC, the group was convened after the civil unrest that followed the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright.
“Whatever comes out of this, our goal is, versus having a very specific goal, is to have a generational impact, and to start to get community to think outside of their circle,”said LaToya Turk, director of the office of community prevention, health and safety.
“As we’re thinking about policies and procedures and initiatives, how are we making sure that the history of some of those practices that perpetuated systemic harm, that we don’t continue them?”
The cohort took a trip to the Bay Area in California from Feb. 7-10 and aims to use the information they gathered to help make Brooklyn Center more fair for all.
How it started
The initiative was created out of work done by another organization, Evolving BC, and was a joint effort between residents, city staff members and other community groups, Turk said.
“Evolving BC has a lot of the organizations that work with youth, families, business owners and city staff all in the room together kind of coming up with a list of areas that we’re doing really well at in the city and areas where we need room for improvement, and areas where we can collaborate,” Turk said. “From that group there was some funding that came in.”
The Evolving BC group created sub-groups that responded to specific issues, such as the Community Crisis Response team that was created during civil unrest, Turk said.
The Emerging BC group was another spinoff group developed through that work, Turk said.
A planning team developed the 18-month curriculum for the Emerging BC group, she said. The group picked “topic areas that they felt needed to be addressed in order to promote holistic well-being of community,” Turk said.
Participants have set aside their political differences to try to improve the city, according to Turk.
“We’ve seen the clash in public, so how do we get them in space and start to develop communication strategies around how do we talk to each other, how do we have shared values together and still be able to say, ‘This is how I operate and this is how you operate, and that’s O.K.,’” Turk said.
The structure
Turk compared the structure of the 18-month process to the shape of a “U.”
“That first part of the U, of coming down – we’ve got to let go of some things, and so the curriculum is around skill set building, communication, empathy, how to recognize trauma,” and relationship building, Turk said.
The middle of the “U” shape is focused on learning about government structures that may have caused systemic harms, Turk said.
The upward stroke of the “U” is to “co-create together,” Turk said. “We can’t co-create if there’s no trust.”
Learning in-person
The approximately 23-member group has hosted three-day long learning retreats discussing topics such as public safety, economics, health and well-being, and access to life-essential resources, Turk said.
The cohort has also now taken two group trips, referred to as learning journeys, to New York, San Francisco and Oakland.
“The reason why we go on these trips … is so we can observe how systems play out across the country and so that we can observe how the
communities there fight against those systems,” Lee said.
The New York trip was in October 2022.
While Brooklyn Center cannot compare to New York in size, it can in its diversity of residents, Turk said.
By traveling to New York, the cohort aimed to learn how “they are building an ecosystem around small business and entrepreneurship for folks who America is not their homeland,” Turk said.
The cohort also looked at “how they were addressing their unhoused population and learning historical content primarily around immigration,” Turk said.
The trip to San Francisco and Oakland focused more on community-based social justice movements and restorative justice.
“The main point of our California trip was to observe how the U.S. government handles justice versus how community handles justice,” Lee said.
“We were given a tour of Oakland by (one of the founding members of the Black Panther movement) and the amount of community initiatives that they initiated with probably a fraction of the resources that we have now, it was almost like giving us the blueprint on how community can take care of community,” Turk said.
The cohort also visited Chinatown and learned how the community worked with the city government to ensure that subsidized housing units were torn down and eventually replaced, “but it took 30 years,” Turk said.
A visit to Alcatraz Prison had a profound impact on the group, Turk said.
“When you are in there as a tourist it’s different than when you’re in there as a future policy maker because now you’re actually looking at some of the conditions of the system,” she said.
Lee concurred, saying, “We just really got an insight into how inhumane the American prison system is.”
What’s next
The next steps for the cohort will be determined by the residents, Turk said.
“We have to take (the) lead from them and equip them to understand the capacity of their city and then challenge us to rise above and create a community that’s safe and holistic for everyone,” she said.
The group will likely start considering projects or initiatives in August or September, Turk said.
A facilitator with experience “co-creating in some of the most tumultuous countries in the world, dealing with governments and cartels, negotiating some parameters around Apartheid in South Africa” will assist in discussions, Turk said.
Brooklyn Center ought to band together as a closer community, Lee said.
“In Brooklyn Center I don’t feel as though we have that sense of community, I feel as though everybody is kind of in their own lanes and it doesn’t feel like we’re one unit together,” Lee said.
Turk said she hopes that the cohort development process can be replicated in the future.
“I don’t have a, this is a definite (thing) that we’ll do, because that’s the one thing about Emerging BC is that, as city staff, our goal is to elevate community voices,” Turk added. “I’m going to give you the capacity and the parameters that we have to work with, but lets talk about what your thoughts are. This is your community.”
