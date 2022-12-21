The Brooklyn Center City Council approved resolutions honoring Mayor Mike Elliott and Councilmember Dan Ryan Dec. 12, during their last meeting on the council.

Elliott finishes his term as mayor at the end of the year and will be succeeded by Councilmember April Graves, who defeated him in the November election.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments