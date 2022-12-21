The Brooklyn Center City Council approved resolutions honoring Mayor Mike Elliott and Councilmember Dan Ryan Dec. 12, during their last meeting on the council.
Elliott finishes his term as mayor at the end of the year and will be succeeded by Councilmember April Graves, who defeated him in the November election.
Meanwhile, Ryan, who has sat on the council since 2007, did not run for reelection in November.
Councilmembers-elect Teneshia Kragness and Dan Jerzak will fill the seats previously occupied by Ryan and Graves.
The council approved resolutions thanking both outgoing members for their service. Residents also thanked them for their service.
Despite a contentious election season, the council moved ahead with a cordial note.
“I’m really honored to have served in this role,” Elliott said. “It hasn’t always been easy. In fact, it’s been mostly challenging probably, but through it all, I’ve admired the ways in which we have worked together through even the most challenging times, and I am reminded that all of what we’ve accomplished we’ve accomplished together.”
He said he was proud of the council’s work on community engagement, tenant and renter protections, and public safety.
“I think that we’re poised to make sure that we have a (police) department that supports the police officers, that looks after their health, looks after their wellbeing,” he said.
City Manager Reggie Edwards compared Elliott’s “sharp wit and spirit” to Malcolm X.
“You have fundamentally changed and shifted this city in two ways,” Edwards said. “One, the Daunte Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler Public Safety Act, that would have not come forth without you, your courage and your willingness to push. It may not be the end all and be all, and everyone may not be on board with all aspects, and it’s flawed in some ways and great (in others), but think, what document has ever been created that everyone thought was flawless that has shifted and changed humanity? And I thought the document challenged the humanity in us.”
Edwards said Elliott brought a new vision for community engagement in the city.
Graves said she hopes Elliott will remain involved in the city’s government processes. “I think that our values have always been in pretty good alignment and I consider you a friend,” she said.
“Brooklyn Center couldn’t have asked for a better mayor the past four years,” said Katie Wright, mother of Daunte Wright, who was fatally shot by a Brooklyn Center police officer. “My family couldn’t have asked for a better mayor on April 11 of 2021.”
Ryan said his decision to step away from the council was made prior to his 2018 reelection campaign.
“I recognized I wasn’t getting any younger but I never wanted to bring anything less than my ‘A’ game to the job,” he said. “In the days ahead, I will take some time to figure out what the future holds.”
He said he was optimistic about the future given the new batch of elected officials taking office early next year.
Public safety ought to remain the city’s top priority, he said, and he thanked the city’s Police Department for its continued service.
He also thanked Edwards and former City Manager Curt Boganey, whom the council fired in the wake of Wright’s shooting, for their service.
“I see your smartness as long knowledge and wisdom,” Edwards said. “It is grounded in integrity and not wavering from that.”
He called Ryan the city’s “anchor.”
“When we flip the lights on and turn the water on, Dan Ryan is in there somewhere,” he said.
Elliott said he appreciated Ryan’s “breadth and depth of understanding of the issues” that come before the council.
He said that despite their differences in opinion, Ryan was always respectful and committed to his duties. “In a way, I think I kind of consider you my sparring partner a little bit,” he said.
“That could be a healthy thing,” Ryan responded.
“Yeah, very healthy,” Elliott said.
Councilmember Marquita Butler thanked Ryan for his integrity. Despite their differences of opinion, “I know that I’ve learned because of you and I hope you’ve learned something because of me,” Butler said.
Graves said she expects to be calling Ryan often in the future.
“What stands out to me is your unwavering commitment to the people of Brooklyn Center,” Councilmember Kris Lawrence-Anderson said. “You epitomize what a public servant is.”
The city’s Public Works department gave Ryan a framed map of the street reconstruction and public infrastructure projects that occurred during his tenure.
Ryan was on the council for 16 years worth of the 30-year plan to reconstruct all city-owned streets and much of the public infrastructure.
