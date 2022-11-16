rdaleSBweb.JPG

The four candidates elected to the Robbinsdale Area Schools Board of Education are (from left) Kim Holmes, ReNae Bowman, Caroline Long, and Sharon Brooks Green.

The Robbinsdale School Board will welcome a longtime district parent, a former director from the 1990s, a special education teacher and a board appointee to its ranks come January, according to unofficial vote totals reported to the Minnesota Secretary of State.

By 10:50 p.m. Nov. 8, Kim Holmes of New Hope, ReNae Bowman of Crystal, Caroline Long of Brooklyn Center, and Sharon Brooks Green of Crystal emerged as the apparent winners of four seats on the board.

