Following allegations about Earle Brown’s ties to the Ku Klux Klan, Brooklyn Center is dropping the historic name from its summer community festival.
Earle Brown Days will now be called Brooklyn Center Days, at least for 2021. The Brooklyn Center City Council made the decision during a Jan. 25 work session as community leaders continued to reconsider Earle Brown’s legacy.
“I think for the reasons stated, a new name is necessary,” said Mayor Mike Elliott. “I do believe talking with the community and getting ideas from the community in terms of what a new name will be for our community celebration, (a name) that is reflective of the community and embraces all members of our community is the way to go.”
Earle Brown was Hennepin County Sheriff, founder of the Minnesota Highway Patrol, and owner of the farmland that would later encompass a large portion of Brooklyn Center. Brown ran for Governor in 1932 as a Republican and lost to Floyd Olson.
The Village of Brooklyn Center was founded during a meeting in Brown’s farm in 1911. Without any children of his own, he gave his farm to the University of Minnesota upon his death in 1963.
Brown has been a prominent figure in the city, with a school, streets, a festival and an event facility bearing his namesake.
Brooklyn Center Elementary was previously called Earle Brown Elementary until the school board changed the name in the summer of 2020. Following this, the council expressed an interested in renaming its festival and potentially the Earle Brown Heritage Center.
A name change for the festival is not unprecedented. According to “The Brooklyns: a History of Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park,” by the Brooklyn Historical Society, Brooklyn Center’s city festival, first called “Early Bird Days,” was founded in 1975 by the city’s parks and recreation department.
The festival was renamed “Earle Brown Days,” in 1982.
In a memo to the council, Curt Boganey, city manager, wrote that community participation in the festival has waned in recent years, and a name change would be part of an effort to increase community involvement.
“It has been staff’s belief for some time that the Earle Brown Days brand does not immediately resonate with the changing community of Brooklyn Center,” Boganey wrote.
“While we don’t assume that a name change will automatically result in increased community involvement and participation, we do believe it could be an important first step toward recreating a community celebration that will be encouraging to residents who feel little connection to the agricultural past of the city.”
Boganey continued, “Furthermore, the current controversy regarding the alleged Ku Klux Klan association by Sheriff Brown can only exacerbate the branding problem for a celebration that is intended to bring the community together. It is impossible to imagine how continuing the use of Earle Brown Days will help build community, which is the purpose of an annual celebration.”
The council was unanimous in its support for the name change.
“I’m on board, I think it makes sense given some of the things that we’ve learned,” said Councilmember April Graves. When she moved to the city, it took several years before she heard about the festival and understood the role that Brown played in the community, she said.
When she understood Brown’s history, she “felt a little unsure about it just because of my own experience with law enforcement in the past. But I grew up going to Rondo Days and I loved going to Rondo Days,” Grave said.
Councilmember Marquita Butler said that while she grew up going to the festival, “To me it’s not significant in terms of the name.”
Community input will be important in selecting a new name, Butler said.
“Brooklyn Center Days would work for me,” she said. But, there are likely community members “that would want to have some input into it, so I’m definitely open to having community input into whatever the final name is going to be,” she said.
Councilmember Kris Lawrence concurred. “I’m not tied to the name,” she said. “Simply Brooklyn Center Days is totally fine by me. I’m in agreement. A name change is valid.”
Councilmember Dan Ryan cited the allegations of Brown’s Klan affiliation as a reason to support a name change. He said a community contest could potentially be used to select a new name.
Based on the council’s comments, Boganey said the city would plan to call the festival “Brooklyn Center Days” for 2021 until a more substantial community input process can be developed.
Allegations of KKK involvement
The council previously reviewed excepts from “The Ku Klux Klan in Minnesota,” written by Elizabeth Dorsey Hatle and published by The History Press in 2013.
Hatle alleges that Brown had KKK affiliations going back to the 1920s.
“Brown was accused of and later admitted (to a Minneapolis grand jury in April 1923) to having joined the Minnesota Klan – membership no. 4. Sheriff Brown told the grand jurors that he joined the Klan because he realized it was becoming a powerful organization, and he wanted, as an officer of the law, to ‘be on the inside,’” Hatle wrote.
“Brown was solicited to join the Klan by a Mr. Henson of Omaha in the detective service of the Bell Telephone company in 1921. Brown was initiated in the Klan organizer’s room in the Dyckman Hotel a few months before April 1923. The Dyckman Hotel was regularly reported on in the Midway News as being the meeting spot for Twin Cities Klan activities.”
According to Hatle, when Brown was sheriff, he did not stop the KKK from burning crosses or meeting in Hennepin County. “The hill across from North Memorial Hospital’s parking lot in Robbinsdale was a regular area for meetings and cross burnings,” she wrote.
“Flaming crosses on top of this particular hill were reported by residents of Robbinsdale; Brown would have been aware of these activities. For two years in the early 1920s, the Ku Klux Klan of Minneapolis paraded in downtown Robbinsdale. The Klan would parade down Broadway from 42nd Avenue to a gravel pit near the old traffic circle.”
Hatle called Brown’s failed bid for governor “another political casualty involving Minnesota Klan connections.”
