Just in time for Halloween, Brooklyn Park’s North Hennepin Community College is hosting a public performance of “Dracula,” the college’s first indoor, in-person theater production since the COVID-19 pandemic brought public gatherings to a halt.
Søren Olsen, theater faculty at the college, who wrote and is directing the modified version of the horror classic, sought out every version of the screenplay he could find, then condensed them into a shorter amalgamation for audiences that want out of the house, but don’t want spend a full night at the theater.
“It’s a remix, it’s a mixtape of Bram Stoker’s novel, the (John L. Balderston and Hamilton Deane) stageplay version,” he said. “I read just about every single Dracula script, and there are many for stage that I could read. I read different cartoon adaptations. Just read anything with the name Dracula on it. I would say characters are very familiar. Moments are very familiar.”
Preparing and rehearsing plays during the pandemic has been strange, so when Olsen landed on Dracula for this seven-cast-member fall production, the overall aesthetic felt fitting to the times, he said.
“I started looking for shows that I felt could embrace that weirdness,” he said. “I was very intrigued by the themes of fear and viruses and cannibal spirits – it felt very fitting but also not on the nose.”
People tend to focus on the Dracula character as a period-piece villain in a cape with fangs and slicked back hair, rather than as a complicated character in a larger story, Olsen said.
“I wanted to make it less of the gravitas that Dracula normally has, and these people speaking in English accents and make it more timeless, and kind of have this question about is it in the future, is it in the past?” Olsen said.
In an effort to condense the story, the entire sequence takes place over one night’s time, without any substantial scene changes.
Olsen, who is also in charge of the play’s lighting, sound and scenery, said he was also inspired by graphic novels to bring a sense of levity to the rather dark subject matter.
Embracing graphic novel visuals, the set has odd, at times warped shapes that feel familiar and yet strange, he said. “It’s about how to find the light in the context of being surrounded and hunted by the fear, the virus, by vampirism,” he said.
The play is set in a rural mental hospital, which “made much more sense for me as a director for all my actors to be in masks,” Olsen said. “Then I didn’t have to think about it … we use masks all the time. That’s a huge part of theater, wearing a mask.”
Show times for the free production are 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27-30 in the college’s Fine Arts Center Theater, at 7411 85th Ave. N.
Due to the pandemic, attendees are required to register with and email address, phone number and name before the show for contract tracing purposes. Attendees are also required to wear a mask, and the capacity will be limited each night for safety purposes.
Despite the restrictions, the prospect of performing an indoor, in-person show “feels good, it feels really good,” Olsen said. “I’d say what feels better than making an indoor show is working with a group of people, collaborating again.”
To reserve a ticket, visit tinyurl.com/94pv8jc3.
“Kind of a point I’ve been bringing up to students is, the world has gone through many terrible hardships, and through all of them we have evidence of people still creating theater,” Olsen said. “During terrible times in history, theater-makers need to tell stories.”
As a disclaimer, the show will include the use of fog, haze, flashing lights, extended darkness, and loud noises, but “I think it’s pretty all-ages, honestly,” Olsen said.
