A St. Paul man was recently sentenced to over 69 years in prison after fatally shooting a Brooklyn Park man and a Golden Valley man in downtown Minneapolis.

Jawan Carroll, 25, was sentenced to serve 832 months in prison by Judge Paul Scoggin after he was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Christopher Jones, of Brooklyn Park, and 21-year-old Charlie Johnson, of Golden Valley.

