Developers have brought the Brooklyn Center City Council conceptual plans for developing speculative light-industrial and office buildings at the vacant sites occupied by the former Sears and Earle Brown Bowl.
Hearing the plans during its May 24 meeting, the council had mixed feelings about the proposals.
Mayor Mike Elliott opposed the Sears proposal but was more open to the Earle Brown Bowl proposal. Councilmember Dan Ryan said he was receptive to both. Councilmember Kris Lawrence-Anderson said she would support the Sears proposal, while Councilmember Marquita Butler spoke in opposition to the concept.
The Sears site, an empty 15-acre appendage of the Shingle Creek Crossing shopping center since 2018, is the last remnant of the old Brookdale Center, Shingle Creek’s predecessor on the site.
The 35,462-square-foot former Earle Brown Bowl building, originally constructed in 1978 for use as a bowling alley and restaurant, is located at 6440 James Circle. It was also known as AMF Earle Brown Lanes and Barnacle Bill’s Restaurant and Bar, among other names.
The site has sat vacant since the bowling alley closed in 2015. It was purchased in 2017 by Tashitaa Tufaa, who was granted a permit for the event center in 2018. The permit expired in March 2019, and was reinstated in January 2020.
Both concepts were presented as non-binding concept reviews, where the council and developers are able to discuss a project without making formal commitments.
In both cases, developers are interested in razing the existing structures and constructing new, speculative industrial style buildings.
While Meg Beekman, Brooklyn Center’s community development director, described the region’s and the city’s retail operations as overly developed, the council had previously hoped to see an entertainment or retail venue returned to both sites.
Sears proposal
While the majority of the Shingle Creek Crossing shopping center, which sits on the property formerly occupied by Brookdale Center, is owned by Gatlin Development, a Florida-based development company, the Sears building is owned by Sears and Roebuck Co.
Hennepin County valued the property at $4 million in its 2020 tax assessment.
According to city staff members, Sears began to solicit private interest in the property in 2020. Scannell Properties was selected to redevelop the site.
The site has two buildings – a former auto repair center and the main retail area.
Scannell assessed the site for demolition,. Due to significant amounts of asbestos in the existing structure, demolition costs are estimated at $1 million.
After demolition, Scannell is considering constructing an estimated 230,000-square-foot speculative building. It could host light industrial, manufacturing and office uses, such as a medical manufacturing firm, Beekman said.
Scannell has recently developed properties in Brooklyn Park and Maple Grove.
The firm is developing the vacant land in Brooklyn Park south of the Champlin border between Highway 169 and Winneka Avenue, dubbed the Northpark Business Park.
Among the projects the firm proposed was the so-called Project Hotdish, a 2.6 million-square-foot distribution facility. The proposal was withdrawn from consideration in 2019 after significant push-back from the community.
Addressing the most recent proposal, Elliott said industrial development could be placed elsewhere in the city, but placing it in a high-visibility site such as Shingle Creek Crossing would be unwise, Elliott said. Residents continue to ask for more retail and restaurants, and the council should not settle for a development that doesn’t meet those needs, he said.
“I think that his land use proposal here is misguided,” Elliott said. “We have a big opportunity to really shape something that’s much more appealing for our community. … There’s other ideas for more of an entertainment center, more of a draw to Brooklyn Center. That is an area that is high-visibility right off of Highway 100 and this is the complete wrong use of that land.”
Ryan said that while aspirations for retail and entertainment redevelopment are noble, they are not a plan for building a tax base. “I think it’s very narrow minded to always demand one particular band of development,” he said.
Lawrence-Anderson also spoke in favor of the proposal. “I believe this site, this action is valid,” she said.
According to a representative from Scannell, the Sears site has not garnered interest from retail or restaurant uses in recent years, and this proposal would provide the city with a new, attractive development, albeit not one that would attract traffic flow off of Highway 100 like an entertainment or retail amenity.
“I’m hearing people say that they want an entertainment center or things like that and retail,” said Scott Moe, director of development for Minneapolis with Scannell Properties. “I’d like to be (6 foot 10 inches) tall so I can play in the NBA, but I’m going to be 64 and I think I’m done growing. Just wishing for these things doesn’t necessarily mean they’re going to happen.”
“I’m just tired of people always saying, ‘Oh, you can’t get any restaurants in Brooklyn Center. You can’t get anything in Brooklyn Center.’ I don’t believe it,” Elliott said.
“Respectfully I’d ask, why have no restaurants come to the site?” Moe responded.
Butler said she took offense to the conversation with the developer. She also expressed concerns about the proximity to other retail developments.
“I don’t really appreciate whoever this person is speaking, (their) tone, I think it’s been disrespectful,” she said. “I’m not supporting this.”
6440 James Circle
Plans for an event center have been in place for several years at the former Earle Brown Bowl but have not moved forward. “I think financing has been a challenge as well as really just identifying the proper use for that piece of property,” Beekman said.
The owner has joined with McGlynn Partners in an effort to develop the 4-acre site. McGlynn is proposing to demolish the existing building and construct a 63,780-square-foot light-industrial building in its place.
“We’re really just looking forward to bringing something new and fresh on a site that has been under-utilized, and poorly maintained, and carries a name with a connotation I know the city of Brooklyn Center probably doesn’t want to see hanging around anymore, and neither do we,“ said Patrick McGlynn, of McGlynn Partners. “We are excited to try to create some jobs for the city.”
The building would be constructed speculatively. That is, while no specific tenants have been identified at this time, the developer said that there are several interested clients who would be able to customize the building to fit their needs once construction is moving forward.
If the project moves forward, the space would likely be fully claimed by clients before construction begins, McGlynn said.
The project is expected to have a $1.3 million funding gap. The developer wold likely apply for tax increment financing to fund the gap.
The city’s financial consultant expressed concerns that the proposed level of tax increment financing may not be warranted for the project. A request for public assistance would have to be proven to be warranted before it would move forward to a council application.
Elliott said the city should try to avoid the speculative development market and instead focus on intentionally meeting the needs the of community. “I am interested in seeing what they come back with in terms of what a financial package might look like, or what uses might be,” he said.
Ryan said he was open to the concept, as well as the prospect of tax increment financing for the project.
“Retail is pretty much dead. We don’t see the demand for just office,” he said. “I think that should it go forward, then maybe the council, the EDA has some conversations about what types of restrictions that we’d want in place in the zoning.”
A brief history of Brookdale Center
Brookdale Center, now Shingle Creek Crossing, was one of the four large “Dale” malls constructed in the Twin Cities suburbs between 1950s and 1970s.
Southdale, the country’s first and oldest fully enclosed, climate controlled shopping mall, was constructed in Edina in 1956. Brookdale came next.
According to “The Brooklyns: A History of Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park,” Brookdale had a two-stage construction period that began in September of 1960. The first two anchor stores, J.C. Penny and Sears, opened March 6, 1962.
Early offerings at Brookdale included grocery stores, dry cleaners, a barber shop, pet shop, photo stores, clothing shops, restaurants and a bank office, among other stores.
In 1966, Dayton’s opened as a third anchor, followed by Donaldson’s in 1967. Brookdale became the second largest shopping mall in the state with approximately 72 stores.
In 1976, total sales at Brookdale were approximately $90 billion.
The mall’s ownership changed hands several times in the 1980s and 1990s as the mall aged. Donaldson’s was rebranded as Carson’s in 1987, and was again rebranded as Mervyn’s in 1995.
Brookdale saw major renovations starting in 2001, with a total cost of approximately $60 million. Over the next decade the mall’s popularity waned.
Old Navy and Barnes & Noble opened as smaller anchor tenants, while a food court and new restaurants were opened with the remodel.
J.C. Penny closed its Brookdale location in 2004. All of the region’s Mervyn’s stores, including the Brookdale location, closed later that year.
While Steve and Barry’s opened up shop on the first floor of the former J.C. Penny store, it closed in 2008 before the company went bankrupt in 2009.
Macy’s and Barnes & Noble closed in 2009, leaving Sears as the only remaining anchor store.
Brookdale closed in 2010, and was bought by Gatlin Development, whose plans for redevelopment included demolition of much of the mall.
Sears and the food court were the only pieces of the mall to survive the first round of demolition, but the food court was later demolished in 2014, leaving Sears as the last remnant of Brookdale.
Wal-Mart was constructed as the major anchor at Shingle Creek Crossing in 2012. LA Fitness opened as a tenant in 2014.
The Kohl’s location was closed, but later reopened as a HOM Furniture store.
In 2019, Frank Gatlin of Gatlin Development told the council that redevelopment of Shingle Creek Crossing has proved to be a substantial undertaking.
“What a challenge it was and it still is today,” he said. “It was a major, major undertaking – a lot more than I even, maybe even gave credit to at that particular time.”
In 2020, the council approved a standalone car wash for construction at the site. It has not yet been constructed.
