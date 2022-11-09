After the COVID-19 pandemic stalled plans to construct a child care facility in the former Burger King building at 7516 Brooklyn Blvd., the Brooklyn Park City Council reapproved construction plans for the project at its Oct. 24 meeting.
Christina’s Child Care Center, which already has one branch open in Crystal, was initially approved for construction in Brooklyn Park in 2019.
The day care center would be unique in the market because they “are open well into the evening” with operating hours between 5:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m., said planning director Paul Mogush.
The existing Christina’s Child Care Center in Crystal offers programs for infants, toddlers and preschoolers, as well as after-school programs for kindergarteners to 12-year-olds.
Programs can include teaching, meal plans, and transportation to and from the facility, according to their website.
According to recent Planning Commission meeting minutes, Ophelia Zeogar, founder of Christina’s Child Care, said that during the pandemic, “the lenders did not want to take the risk in opening a new building when kids may not attend. She stated that they are back to full capacity at their existing location.”
Peter Hilger, an architect with Rylaur LLC, concurred, telling the council, “We’re pleased to be back here – hopefully COVID delays will not delay this project any further.”
The approximately 12,500-square-foot building will have one-way in and one-way out access off Brooklyn Boulevard with cars exiting using the traffic signal at Unity Avenue.
Thirty-six parking spaces will be available in the parking lot.
Hilger said the parking spaces are needed because parents must park and walk their children into the building.
“There’s no self-service for a toddler to go across the parking lot,” he said.
Councilmember Wynfred Russell said it was “too bad (the project) was delayed by COVID but I’m glad it’s back up and running, so I’ll be supporting this. I like this project, especially what it’s going to be provided to our residents, especially within that Zane Avenue corridor for child care services, so this is great, this is great news.”
The project is expected to go out for construction bids this fall or winter, with construction starting in early March.
The Planning Commission previously recommended the project for reapproval.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.