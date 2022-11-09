BP10NWchristinas.JPG

A graphic rending of the proposed Christina’s Childcare in the former Burger King at 7516 Brooklyn Blvd.

After the COVID-19 pandemic stalled plans to construct a child care facility in the former Burger King building at 7516 Brooklyn Blvd., the Brooklyn Park City Council reapproved construction plans for the project at its Oct. 24 meeting.

Christina’s Child Care Center, which already has one branch open in Crystal, was initially approved for construction in Brooklyn Park in 2019.

BP10NWchristinas2.JPG

Multiple views of the Christina’s Childcare facility which was reapproved for development on Brooklyn Boulevard.
BP10NWchristinas-site.JPG

An overhead view of the Christina’s Childcare site. 

