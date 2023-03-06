North Hennepin Community College’s 15th annual high school art show happened to culminate in the middle of a snow storm, so the Feb. 24 reception and awards ceremony had to be canceled. But that didn’t stop the budding artists from being recognized for their visions.
By the end of that week, the show’s winners, one from each of the 11 participating high schools, were posted to the Northwestern High School Art Show Awards website: tinyurl.com/29hnd4zc.
In addition to the works selected for recognition by a panel of experienced artists, those attending the exhibition at the community college were invited to vote for the People’s Choice Award, the winner of which will be featured on promotional materials for next year’s show. That honor went to Elia Blakely-Anderson from Andover High School, whose series of photographs, titled “Family-owned business,” took home the prize.
This year’s show featured about 80 works, according to Kathy Hendrickson, dean of fine and applied arts at NHCC. Hendrickson was expecting about 1,000 people to attend the show during its Feb. 6 to 24 run.
“We are really excited about how many folks we get to the gallery,” she said in a promotional video for the show.
Those attendees would bear witness to some awe-inspiring work, in the estimation of Andrew Stafford, an art and design instructor at NHCC.
“I’m in awe of the amount of talent that these area high schools and charter schools have supplied us,” Stafford said in the video.
The artists expressed themselves through a wide range of media. “Everything from photography to clay, to mixed media, to plastic, to metal,” Stafford said. “We’ve used some charcoal, some pencil, acrylic, oil, collage.”
Though the show didn’t have an explicit theme, the art instructor still identified one. “I think the overriding theme to this show is the amount of talent that’s out there in this community,” Stafford said.
