Jasmin Baresh, a Hopkins High School student, led the community effort
Thanks to a team of volunteers, a Saturday morning cleanup effort quickly filled several garbage bags with litter removed from Bassett Creek in Crystal.
But what was most impressive was who led the work: Jasmin Baresh, a Hopkins High School sophomore who five weeks earlier was hit by a car. The track athlete was going out for a run March 28, the first day of spring break, when she was struck by a motorist while crossing Douglas Avenue North (County Road 102) at 32nd Street in Crystal.
The impact threw Baresh 30 feet, fracturing her femur and causing a traumatic brain injury. Members of the Crystal Police Department were among the first responders to arrive at the scene.
“We got a 911 call about a person versus vehicle accident near the intersection,” said Crystal Deputy Police Chief Brian Hubbard. “We got there and found Jasmin in very serious condition.”
After having surgery on her injuries and spending five days in intensive care, the student has been continuing to recover at home while seeing speech therapists and doctors and doing occupational and physical therapy. She has moved from using a wheelchair to a walker to now a cane, and she’s back in school part-time with hopes to return full-time before the end of the school year.
Despite the accident, Baresh managed to organize her 10th annual Earth Day cleanup effort on May 7.
Among the group of volunteers was Deputy Police Chief Hubbard, who said he could have never imagined that Baresh would be up and walking around so soon.
“It’s amazing,” Hubbard said at the cleanup event. “I would never have expected this. Not at all. It’s a testament to her fortitude and her family support.”
That support has helped Baresh with her mission to continue her annual creek cleanup event, which began as a project when she was in elementary school.
“In first grade, we were given an assignment by our teacher for Earth Day to go out and clean up something,” the student said. “So me and my mom came out after school in the cold to clean up. ... That wasn’t great, so we tried it the next year and invited more people.”
Jasmin’s parents, Terry and Kathryn Baresh, were among the group of 17 cleanup volunteers who helped this year.
“There’s a lot of debris from cars coming by,” Kathryn said. “It happens every year.”
Thanks to the group effort, the work only took a few hours, with the city sending out a truck to pick up and haul away the pile of trash bags.
And now, in light of their daughter’s accident, the parents are pushing for the county to consider safety improvements at the intersection, which is marked with a crosswalk but located at the bottom of a hill which causes accelerating traffic from both directions. The crossing is also often busy with pedestrians and bicyclists using the Three Rivers Park District path.
“We would love for them to do a study and based on that assessment come up with the best solution,” Terry said. “I don’t know what the solution is, but I hope that the county, Three Rivers and the city of Crystal all get together and come up with the best possible solution.”
Until then, Terry said he hopes the community will continue to witness and be inspired by his daughter’s perseverance and will to better her community.
“She is amazing and her ambition and her persistence are incredible and maybe an inspiration to others. And her appreciation for those challenged with disabilities or other struggles is deep,” he said. “She knows that she’s very lucky to be alive, and she knows that she has a whole community surrounding her who are supporting her and giving her hope.”
Follow the Sun Post on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.