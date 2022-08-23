P225NW_Moratorium.jpeg

The Crystal City Council voted Aug. 16 to approve an ordinance declaring a temporary ban of up to 12 months on the sale of edible cannabis products within the city. (Photo by Elsa Olofsson at cbdoracle.com, Creative Commons license: bit.ly/3PxxByz)

The decision is in response to the new state law that went into effect July 1

The Crystal City Council approved an ordinance declaring a temporary ban of up to 12 months on the sale of edible cannabis products within the city.

