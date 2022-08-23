The decision is in response to the new state law that went into effect July 1
The Crystal City Council approved an ordinance declaring a temporary ban of up to 12 months on the sale of edible cannabis products within the city.
The decision is in response to the new state law that went into effect July 1
The Crystal City Council approved an ordinance declaring a temporary ban of up to 12 months on the sale of edible cannabis products within the city.
The local decision is in response to the passage of a new state law, which went into effect July 1, which allows Minnesotans who are 21 and older to purchase food and beverages containing small amounts of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the main psychoactive compound in marijuana. The legislation makes it legal to sell the edibles in a form limited to 5 milligrams of THC per serving with no more than 50 milligrams per package.
Troy Gilchrist, city attorney for Crystal, explained in a memo to the council that many local governments were caught off guard by the new state law and left with questions over local regulations on the newly legal edible cannabis products.
“Local governments started scrambling to figure out what role they should play, if any, in this,” Gilchrist said during the Aug. 16 council meeting.
While some cities have chosen not to regulate the products, others have moved to adopt licensing requirements or have chosen to place a moratorium (a temporary ban) on the sale of cannabis products.
Crystal’s ban of up to a year is meant to give city staff time to conduct a study regarding edible cannabis products and provide a report to the city council on the potential regulations of such products. The council will then have an opportunity to consider its options and decide whether it wishes to regulate cannabis products, and if so, what those regulations should be.
“The whole idea behind this is to give you breathing room to study the issue,” Gilchrist said.
The city’s moratorium does not apply to the sale of medical cannabis or hemp products that were lawful to sell prior to the new state law.
According to the city attorney, if the council does ultimately choose to regulate edible cannabis products, it will take at least two or three months to draft the regulations, provide the required two readings and go through a 30-day waiting period before the regulations can go into effect.
On a 6-0 decision, with Councilmember Olga Parsons absent from the meeting, the council voted to approve the moratorium on the sale of edible cannabis products within the city for up to 12 months.
Follow the Sun Post on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.