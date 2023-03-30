P230NW_WelcomeParkPlayground.jpg

The Crystal City Council voted March 21 to approve the purchase and installation of a new playground and fitness area in Welcome Park. (Submitted rendering - landscape structures)

Council approved the purchase and installation during their March 21 meeting

There’s news out of city hall that’s sure to excite both children and parents of Crystal: Welcome Park is set to get new playground and exercise equipment this year.

