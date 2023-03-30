Council approved the purchase and installation during their March 21 meeting
There’s news out of city hall that’s sure to excite both children and parents of Crystal: Welcome Park is set to get new playground and exercise equipment this year.
The city council, during its March 21 meeting, approved the purchase and installation of the new play area. The park’s current playground, which will be recycled, was installed in 1997 and has fallen into poor condition, according to city officials.
“Nothing in the play area is accessible, and it’s 25 years old and in pretty tough shape,” Crystal Recreation Director John Elholm said.
The city went through a public process this past fall to gather input from community residents regarding updating the play area. The process included an open house, online survey and regular review by the Parks and Recreation Commission.
As recommended in the city’s park system master plan and affirmed during the public process, the park’s new playground will be located on the west side of what used to be Welcome Avenue.
The city has $350,000 in its parks fund available for the project. The play area also has a potential $50,000 in funding from a Hennepin Youth Sports Play Area grant.
“If for some reason we are not successful in that grant, there is some savings [$25,000] from another project that can be used to cover those additional costs,” Elholm said.
The city will pay $239,700 to Landscape Structures, Inc. for the playground equipment, with $128,100 going to Flagship Recreation for the installation.
According to the city, the overall installation cost includes rubber surfacing over parts of the play area and engineered wood fibers over the rest. A concrete border around the play area will be installed with sidewalks and other concrete work under a separate agreement.
In another action, the city council also approved the purchase and installation of a HealthBeat fitness system in Welcome Park.
“This came out of the park system master plan that was done back in 2017. Outdoor fitness equipment is becoming more popular,” Elholm said, noting that the equipment will be free to use and located next to the new play area in Welcome Park so that parents can exercise while their children are playing.
A public process took place this past fall that included an open house, opportunity to provide comments online and regular review by the Parks and Recreation Commission.
The city has $150,000 in its parks fund available for the fitness equipment, which will be purchased from the same companies providing and installing the new play area. The council approved $83,700 for the purchase of the fitness equipment and $62,200 for installation.
“I’ll be interested to see a year from now how much use it gets – and who uses it and why,” Councilmember David Cummings said during the meeting. “It’ll be interesting to see.”
