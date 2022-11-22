An upgraded lighting system was also approved for the courts at Becker Park
Residents who frequent the parks in Crystal can expect a new pedestrian bridge in Bassett Creek Park and an upgraded lighting system for the Becker Park pickleball and basketball courts.
The Crystal City Council, during their Nov. 15 meeting, voted to award a contract for the purchase and delivery of a prefabricated truss bridge to replace the pedestrian bridge in Bassett Creek Park. The contract was awarded to Art Thureson Inc. after a quote of $73,300.
The existing pedestrian bridge is around 40 years old and can’t support the weight of maintenance equipment.
“We’re trying to make the conditions better in the park,” said John Elholm, recreation director for the city of Crystal. “The new pedestrian bridge will be 64 feet long and 10feet wide. It will support the weight of maintenance equipment and will be installed with a slight slope that will meet ADA standards.”
According to Elholm, the replacement work also includes the construction of abutments that the bridge will be set on. But with those bids coming in well over the $169,600 engineer’s estimate, city staff is planning to include the abutments in the packet for the nearby dog park project, which is planned for bidding in the coming months.
“We’ll actually come to the council probably in December requesting authorization to go out for bid and then once it comes back we would ask for approval of a contract,” Elholm said.
The city’s 2022 capital budget has $375,000 available in the parks fund for the pedestrian bridge replacement project. If all goes according to plan, the new bridge could be ready by late winter or early spring.
The council also approved the purchase of light fixtures and controls for the pickleball and basketball courts in Becker Park.
The upgraded LED lighting system is being purchased from Musco Sports Lighting at a cost of $56,100. An electrician will be hired to install the lights under a separate agreement.
“The current lighting is very old, and I think it doesn’t work very well. ... The idea is to replace them with LED lights very similar to what we’ve done at some of our hockey rinks and ball fields,” Elholm said.
The city’s 2023 capital budget includes $75,000 for the lighting replacement. The timeframe to receive the new lighting system is around two months.
