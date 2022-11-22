P224NW_ParkProjects.jpeg
The Crystal City Council recently awarded a contract for the purchase of a new pedestrian bridge to replace the existing one in Bassett Creek Park. (Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)

An upgraded lighting system was also approved for the courts at Becker Park

Residents who frequent the parks in Crystal can expect a new pedestrian bridge in Bassett Creek Park and an upgraded lighting system for the Becker Park pickleball and basketball courts.

