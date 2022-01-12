Community open house was held Jan. 6
Crystal residents were invited Jan. 6 to Crystal City Hall for another input session focused on the latest planning progress for the Blue Line light rail extension project.
The overall project recently moved forward with the Dec. 13 release of the Draft Route Modification Report, which reflects the community response to an initial route recommendation made earlier this year. A Final Route Modification Report will recommend a community supported route for further evaluation in spring 2022.
The draft report marks the next phase of the light rail expansion from Target Field station in Minneapolis to Brooklyn Park. Current plans include the light rail running in the center of County Road 81 (Bottineau Boulevard) through Crystal and Robbinsdale. Stations are tentatively placed at Bass Lake Road in Crystal, near North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, and a station and park and ride near the intersection of County Road 81 and 40th Avenue or 41st Avenue in Robbinsdale.
Since August 2020, the Metropolitan Council and Hennepin County have partnered to evaluate revised route options that do not use freight rail property as previously planned for the Blue Line extension. For Brooklyn Park, the former route and stations along West Broadway remain the same. For Crystal and Robbinsdale, the proposed route along County Road 81 closely parallels the original route for most of the area. For Minneapolis, two route options are being evaluated: one along Lowry and Washington avenues and one along West Broadway Avenue.
The latest report follows a Sept. 23 Crystal City Council work session, during which Metro Transit and county staff presented different design concepts for the Crystal segment of the proposed Blue Line extension. The concept options included a grade separation of County Road 81 over Bass Lake Road, with the Blue Line station at grade in between the northbound and southbound embankments of County Road 81.
According to project leaders, this interchange option is meant to improve the traffic flow through the Bass Lake Road intersection and reduce the number of lanes pedestrians would need to cross to access the station. Following concerns from city staff over potential public safety issues, project leaders prepared an alternative concept that would maintain six lanes at grade through the Bass Lake Road intersection. This concept, called the 4-6-4 option, would include a pedestrian bridge over County Road 81 with an elevator and staircase accessing the south end of the station platform.
Project leaders also worked to modify the interchange option to lengthen the bridges so that the station platform would no longer be between two embankments. This change also allows the pedestrian crossing and access to the south end of the station platform to be from a path under the bridges instead of a tunnel through embankments.
The two concepts were revisited during the Crystal City Council’s Dec. 21 work session, during which council voiced a mixed response to which option they preferred.
“For safety reasons, I do not like the interchange. ... What about night? What about winter? I have huge concerns about safety on that one,” said Councilmember Nancy LaRoche, adding that she was more favorable to the 4-6-4 option and also having Metro Transit or the county take ownership of the pedestrian bridge for maintenance purposes.
Among those in favor of the interchange concept for the station was Councilmember David Cummings, who said that the design feels like the best option when considering access for pedestrians and traffic.
“For pedestrians, it just feels like a better and safer option seeing all those ways to get to that station,” he said.
The discussion around the station concepts continued during this past week’s community input session.
At the open house, Sophia Ginis, Metro Transit’s public involvement manager, said that, “In both options, we would really work to try to maximize the pedestrian environment... We would basically kind of pick which way to go as we get into our next phase of the process after the community supported alignment is selected.”
For the 4-6-4 option, Ginis explained that the roads and station would all be at grade with vehicle traffic along both sides of the platform. With the interchange option, the station would be at grade with vehicle traffic running along overhead interchange bridges.
“The overall theme that we hear pretty consistently is pedestrian safety and maximizing connections for pedestrians and bikes as well as considering vehicle traffic in the process,” Ginis said.
Among the Crystal residents at the open house was Forest Eidbo, who said he decided to attend because he’s passionate about public transit and recognizes the importance of residents’ voices being heard throughout the planning process.
Standing in front of the design concepts, Eidbo said the Bass Lake Road station will be “the gateway into Crystal for the light rail.”
“I think it’s really important that this is done right, not only to represent Crystal well but also to make sure that people using it have good access to Crystal,” he said.
Noting the challenges of placing the station at the intersection of two of the busiest roads in the city, Eidbo said pedestrian safety is especially important to keep in mind. The Crystal resident said he viewed the interchange option as the smarter design because it better separated pedestrians from traffic and provided easier and clearer walking connections to nearby businesses, apartments and trails.
“That seems like a win in my mind,” Eidbo said.
A comment period for the public to offer their feedback on the latest updates per the Draft Route Modification Report will remain open until Thursday, Jan. 27. To review the report and submit comments, visit bluelineext.org.
Based on Crystal Council, city staff and community feedback, project leaders are planning to refine the station concepts and present them in person at the Feb. 10 council work session.
