Crystal resident Eric Barry was recently afforded the opportunity to travel to Scotland for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).
Barry, a graduate student studying science, technology and environmental policy, said he was grateful for the chance to attend the event as part of a group of faculty and students from the University of Minnesota.
“It was certainly overwhelming, but in the best way possible,” he said of the event which brought together 120 world leaders and more than 40,000 participants over two weeks.
The result of this year’s U.N. Conference of Parties was the Glasgow Climate Pact, which is the first climate deal to specifically mention the need to move away from coal power and subsidies for fossil fuels. This was also the first COP to directly acknowledge fossil fuels.
“To recognize that on an international stage is really a big deal,” he said.
The agreement from countries to a provision calling for a phase-down of coal power and a phase-out of “inefficient” fossil fuel subsidies was one of the more contested decisions to come out of the conference.
“In the U.S., coal makes up some of our electricity generation but it’s quickly declining purely out of economics. Natural gas and wind and solar are getting cheaper and cheaper and so coal is just uneconomical for these companies to continue,” Barry said, noting that there’s a push to phase down coal even as developing countries like India still rely on it as a predominant source of electricity generation.
As a student of energy policy and renewable energy transition, Barry said he was particularly interested to hear speakers and panelists discuss ways to pursue decarbonizing electricity systems around the world. It’s a topic that he said he plans to pursue in his career after graduating this coming spring with a master’s degree in science, technology and environmental policy from the Humphrey School of Public Affairs.
“How do we get more wind and solar on the grid and how do we take coal and gas off the grid? It’s a complex problem,” he said. “There’s a lot of stakeholders, there’s a lot of equity considerations to take into account and a lot of interested bodies.”
Another key topic Barry heard discussed at the conference was how finance factors into talks around climate change, including how to mobilize the money needed to encourage developing nations to invest in solar and wind power instead of building coal plants. For developed countries like the United States, the question is how to mobilize money while ensuring that all changes and mitigation strategies are equitable, Barry said.
“It’s very easy to throw money at a problem, but often times the people in power with money will receive those benefits,” he said. “How can we be proactive about how we mobilize and spend these financial resources in an equitable and just way? ... I think putting a spotlight on how we are going to mobilize all of the money needed around the world to address this is really important and this was the first COP to focus on that.”
In the weeks following the conference, Barry said he’s read widely differing headlines – some that call the event a success and others that say it was a failure.
“Really, it’s in between,” he said. “In the end, COP26 was a step in the right direction at a time when what we need an all-out sprint. And I don’t really expect these COP conferences to be the end all be all solution. I don’t think a successful COP is one where we come out of it saying we’re going to have zero emissions tomorrow because that really isn’t reasonable. ... These (conferences) serve as a checkpoint every year for the international community. ... Hopefully over the years we encourage each other to step up our pledges and thus create greater change over time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.