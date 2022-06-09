Crystal resident Chuck Wachter spent a year working on his first-ever children’s book “The Adventures of Biker Jones: Biker Jones Makes New Friends,” which shares the story of a fun-loving dog who loves to ride his motorcycle and go on many great adventures.(Submitted photo)
‘The Adventures of Biker Jones’ is the first in a planned series
A Crystal resident and longtime motorcycle rider wants to introduce young readers to a new friend: Biker Jones.
Chuck Wachter spent a year working on his first-ever children’s book “The Adventures of Biker Jones: Biker Jones Makes New Friends,” which shares the story of a fun-loving dog who loves to ride his motorcycle and go on many great adventures.
“People who ride motorcycles are very passionate, and I think there’s kind of a niche here to have a character who rides a motorcycle so that parents or grandparents who are riders can read a story to their kids,” Wachter said.
Independently published in March, the 27-page children’s book began as a daydream for Wachter and a way to share his love of motorcycle riding and the adventures he’s had with his children.
“One day I started sharing the idea with my wife and family, and by saying it out loud it kind of made me do it,” he said.
Wachter said he hired an editor to give him feedback and went online to find an illustrator in Sri Lanka.
“I really didn’t have any idea of what I was getting into, but it was it was an extremely fun process,” he said.
As a dog lover, the book also serves as a tribute to Wachter’s real-life yellow lab Biker Jones, for whom the book’s main character is named.
In the book, the title character sets out to ride his motorcycle through the city and country. When Biker Jones encounters a rain storm, he pulls off the road and finds himself spending time with other motorcycle riders who have also stopped to avoid the rain. Once the rain stops and the sun comes out, Biker Jones leads his new friends on a motorcycle ride.
Wachter said he plans for this to be the first in a series of “Biker Jones” books, each of which will find the motorcycling dog departing on a new escapade.
“I’m actually starting to put down thoughts on his next adventure. I’m thinking maybe he goes to help a friend in the jungle,” he said.
For now, readers can get an introduction to Biker through the debut book. To learn more and to purchase “The Adventures of Biker Jones: Biker Jones Makes New Friends,” visit amzn.to/3NQh4ox.
