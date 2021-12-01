Home is believed to have been built in 1867
There’s history in every inch of Laura Vallejos’ Crystal home.
On a recent tour of her 19th-century farmhouse, the owner pointed out the many details she’s worked to discover and learn about since moving into the home on Maryland Avenue North nearly three decades ago.
After pulling back a large rug, Vallejos points to a blackened spot of wood just in front of the now-electric brick fireplace – a remnant of the fires that kept families warm as they sat near the built-in bookcase. She discovered the mark years ago after removing the carpet that covered most of the home’s original wood floors.
Also under the rug is a trap door that covers an 11-foot deep cistern that was used to collect rainwater. This method was common for homes throughout the 19th century, especially in rural properties on farms.
“It’s where they gathered water,” Vallejos said. “Before running water, people would catch rainwater and they would store it under the floor. They would take off the lid and then they could pump it out and not have to go outside in the winter. ... It’s really quite interesting.”
From the main floor, two separate staircases – a main one from the living room and another near the kitchen and back entrance that was once known as the “servant’s staircase” – lead up to the second story’s four bedrooms and the home’s primary bathroom.
In the basement, Vallejos said, wood paneling was removed to reveal the original walls made from granite and fieldstone. Near the corner of an outside wall is the outline of a door that was likely used to bring in coal to the basement.
Vallejos said it’s been an interesting and educational experience learning about the history of her home. She’s also had help in recent years from Heather Hegi, a curious neighbor who happens to be the current president of the Crystal Historical Society.
County records list the home as being built in 1888, but it’s likely about two decades older. The home can be found on an 1873 plat map found by Hegi and an archived newspaper article describes the home as an 1867 farmhouse.
Other records unearthed by Hegi show that the home and 40-acre farm were first owned by Bernhart Hommes. He and his wife Magdalena Schüller were both German immigrants who moved to the United States in their early 20s. They had 11 children in 22 years and passed the home along to their son Joseph Hommes, who lived in the home with his wife Susan Ludowizi until 1916.
The third owner of the home was John Samuel Wright and Francis B. Hall, who married in Indiana but were originally from Kentucky. They lived in the home through 1954 before handing over the home to their son Boyd Anderson Wright and his wife Mae Franklin Roach. The couple spent nearly four decades in the home before it was sold to Vallejos in 1993.
“I never imagined owning or being a steward of antiquity, but 28 years have passed, and the latter years have brought with it a further commitment,” Vallejos wrote in a letter to the Sun Sailor. “When renovating, the original structure of the home has never been compromised. When deciding to paint a room, I select from historical paint color choices. When replacing the windows, I custom order windows to match the original design.”
Some original elements – like the home’s brick exterior which has long been covered up by beige stucco – are gone but Vallejos said she’ll continue to find ways to hold onto and restore the home’s early history. But as the years go by, Vallejos said she wonders if it might be time to consider a move to a warmer state. And if that day comes, she hopes to sell the home to someone who will continue to take careful care so that it can welcome future generations of families.
Hegi said she’s thankful for Vallejos and others who take into consideration the upkeep of older homes in the community, calling them “historic remnants.”
“There is definitely value in preserving and telling the stories of these old houses,” Hegi said. “Being that this house is straight across the street from me is, of course, the first one that came to mind to research but it would be fun in the future to research some of the other old homes in Crystal.”
Hegi recently completed a page for the historical society detailing the 19th-century farmhouse. To learn more about the history of the home, visit arcg.is/01ubzq
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.