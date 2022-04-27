The city of Crystal is celebrating the neighborly actions of several local residents.
Since 2017, city leaders have invited community members to nominate other residents as part of the Neighbors Recognizing Neighbors recognition awards program.
“Each spring, the city seeks nominations for residents who would like to see their neighbors recognized for their kindness and helpfulness,” said Michael Peterson, the city’s communications coordinator.
After reviewing this year’s nominations, members of the Crystal Parks and Recreation Commission decided to give out awards to Garnet Barnett; Janet and Dean Birkholz; Kate and Sean Pegg; and Keith Weiman.
During the meeting, the council was shown a video produced by CCX Media that highlighted what made the Crystal residents worthy of the award.
The first to be spotlighted in the video was Weiman, who can often be found lending his neighbors a hand with their yard work. And when it comes time for the holidays, Weiman for years has turned his yard into Santa’s Village and dressed up as Santa Claus while inviting families to take photos.
“I decorate my yard because I enjoy spreading the spirit of Christmas to the community,” Weiman said in the video. “I’ve been doing it since we’ve lived in our house, for 26 years.”
In the nomination for the Peggs, one neighbor noted that when she had to temporarily adjust her work schedule the couple offered to pick up her children and watch them until she got home. The Peggs would also come to her son’s baseball games and take care of pets when needed.
“Honestly, it’s an honor and a privilege for us to be able to do the things that we can because our time and our work schedules allow it,” Kate Pegg said in the video.
Next up was Barnett, known to his neighbors as a devoted holiday decorator who’s planning for the next seasonal occasion while taking down decorations for the most recent holiday. He can also be found clearing someone’s driveway of snow, helping teach a neighbor’s young child or simply being a sympathetic listener.
Barnett, who was among the award recipients in attendance at the council meeting, said he was very grateful to receive the unexpected honor.
“It’s a very wonderful neighborhood and we’re so fortunate to live here and have such wonderful neighbors. ... We try to help wherever we can and that’s what makes a neighborhood – its people,” Barnett said.
The final award recipients highlighted in the video were the Birkholzes, who have lived in Crystal for nearly 60 years. The couple was recognized for their love of inviting over children from a neighboring home to learn about what’s growing in their garden or what house project they’re currently working on.
“I think we got as much out of it as they did, as far as I’m concerned. We love being next door to them,” Janet Birkholz said in the video.
Following the video, Mayor Jim Adams addressed and thanked the award recipients for setting a good example of how to be a great neighbor.
“We recognize that Crystal is made up of neighborhoods, and we do that by having this award process because that is the value of living in Crystal,” the mayor said.
To watch the video of the 2022 Neighbors Recognizing Neighbors award winners, visit bit.ly/3rKmCbv.
