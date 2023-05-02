P204CO_Neighbors.jpg

Since 2017, Crystal city leaders have invited community members to nominate other residents as part of the Neighbors Recognizing Neighbors recognition awards program. This year’s awards were presented to Phil and Donna Bradbury (bottom right); Lowell Kuhlman (bottom left); Charlie Weihe and Naomi Davidson (top right); and Steve and Becky Wilk (top left). (Photos courtesy of CCX Media)

Mayor Adams: ‘Thank you so much for everything you do in our community.’

Crystal is celebrating the neighborly actions of several local community members.

