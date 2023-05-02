Mayor Adams: ‘Thank you so much for everything you do in our community.’
Crystal is celebrating the neighborly actions of several local community members.
Since 2017, city leaders have invited community members to nominate other residents as part of the Neighbors Recognizing Neighbors recognition awards program.
The results of this year’s awards were announced during the April 18 city council meeting.
“For seven years now, the city of Crystal has honored those who make Crystal a wonderful place to live and work. ... Early each year, the city seeks nominations from residents who would like to see their wonderful neighbors recognized for their kindness and helpfulness,” Mike Peterson, the city’s communications coordinator, said.
After reviewing this year’s nominations, members of the Crystal Parks and Recreation Commission decided to give out four awards to Phil and Donna Bradbury; Lowell Kuhlman; Charlie Weihe and Naomi Davidson; and Steve and Becky Wilks.
During the meeting, the council was shown a video produced by CCX Media that highlighted what made the Crystal residents worthy of the award.
The first to be spotlighted in the video were Phil and Donna Bradbury, who have lived in their Crystal home for 23 years. They were nominated by a neighbor for their consistent work every winter to clear the snow and ice from the fire hydrant in their yard.
“All the neighbors on this block are really, really great neighbors,” Donna Bradbury said in the video.
Lowell Kuhlman was nominated by a neighbor who wanted to shine a spotlight on his efforts to repair the neighbor’s kitchen faucet and vacuum cleaner in addition to several other home improvement projects.
“I appreciate it,” Kuhlman said in the video after receiving the award. “It’s kind of fun to have somebody say you did something nice for them. ... Everybody ought to help their neighbor out.”
The nomination for Charlie Weihe and Naomi Davidson came from a neighbor who applauded the care they’ve provided for their 90-year-old neighbor.
“In order to have a good neighbor award, you’ve gotta have good neighbors and we have very good neighbors all around,” Weihe said, with Davidson adding, “Everybody supports each other and takes care of each other.”
Steve and Becky Wilk, who have lived in Crystal for three decades, were recognized for their willingness to always lend a helping hand by borrowing tools and helping to clear a neighbor’s driveway after a snowstorm.
“As much as we’ve traveled around the world, it still feels really good to come home,” Becky Wilk said. “It makes you realize how fortunate we are.”
Following the video and a round of applause by those in attendance at the meeting, Mayor Jim Adams offered a few words of appreciation on behalf of the city and council.
“It’s one of our goals to make our neighborhoods feel welcome in every part of Crystal, so we’re grateful for people like you and we want to encourage others to ... use you as a role model to help them in their own communities,” the mayor said. “Thank you so much for everything you do in our community. We appreciate it.”
To watch the video featuring the 2023 Neighbors Recognizing Neighbors award winners, visit youtu.be/_LLqoqRF3CI.
