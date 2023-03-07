Broad public notification is required for level three predatory offenders
Two level three sex offenders moved into Crystal during the month of February, according to police.
All individuals who are required to register as sex offenders are assigned a level one, two or three when they leave prison. Level three is considered the highest risk to re-offend, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
Level three offenders require broad public notification, usually done through a public meeting.
On Feb. 2, Henry Lean Jackson, 63, moved to the 4300 block of Welcome Avenue North.
According to the Department of Corrections, Jackson’s criminal history includes two separate convictions of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree out of Hennepin County, both stemming from conduct that occurred in August 2007. In both cases, Jackson approached the unknown adult women in public places and compliance was gained through physical force. Jackson also provided alcohol to one female and took advantage of her vulnerable state.
On Feb. 27, Odisse Michael Miller (also known as Jared Michael Overturf), 33, moved to the vicinity of Brunswick Avenue North and 34th Avenue North.
According to the Department of Corrections, Miller’s criminal history includes convictions of second-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 10-year-old female child and third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 15-year-old female child. The convictions were in 2015 out of Hennepin County. In both cases, Miller knew the victims and took advantage of their vulnerable states. Miller was also convicted of possessing child sexual exploitation imagery on his computer.
According to Crystal Police, neither Jackson nor Miller are wanted by the police and both have served the sentences imposed on them by the court. The notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness of an offender’s presence in the community, the police said.
Information about Jackson was shared through an online video. Information about Miller was shared at a March 2 meeting at Crystal City Hall. Both videos are available to watch online at youtube.com/@CityofCrystal/videos.
Brad VanderVegt, who serves within the risk assessment and community notification unit for the Minnesota Department of Corrections, spoke at both informational sessions.
While speaking, VanderVegt emphasized the “three 90s,” stating first that 90% of sex offenders do not re-offend in the same or similar fashion.
“Once they’ve become known to the system and gone through that full array of that risk management, all those various components, 90% do not go on to re-offend sexually,” he said.
VanderVegt also noted that 90% of those who engage in sexual harm are known to their victims and utilize a relationship of trust they have built and exploited.
And 90% or more of sex offenses committed in the state are by those who have no prior convictions for criminal sexual conduct.
“And so that broad awareness is just so very critical,” VanderVegt said.
For more information and resources, visit the Minnesota Department of Corrections Level three website at mn.gov/doc/community-supervision/community-notification
Crystal residents can direct questions to Crystal Deputy Police Chief Brian Hubbard at 763-531-1011 or brian.hubbard@crystalmn.gov.
