During the July 19 city council meeting, Crystal Police Chief Stephanie Revering presented the department’s Award of Merit to, from left, Sgt. Brandon Dorr and officers Josh Kasten and Jonathon Beck. (Submitted photo)

Recognitions given during the July 19 city council meeting

Several officers with the Crystal Police Department were recently awarded for their on-duty work serving in the community.

Crystal Police Chief Stephanie Revering presents the department’s Live Saving Award to Officer Jeff Kleven during the July 19 city council meeting. (Submitted photo)

