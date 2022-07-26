Recognitions given during the July 19 city council meeting
Several officers with the Crystal Police Department were recently awarded for their on-duty work serving in the community.
During the July 19 city council meeting, Crystal Police Chief Stephanie Revering presented the department’s Award of Merit to Sgt. Brandon Dorr and Officers Josh Kasten and Jonathon Beck.
“The Award of Merit is presented to department personnel for an extraordinary act, achievement or accomplishment during the performance of their duties,” Revering said.
The officers were recognized for using good tactics and teamwork after arriving to a scene this past February at which they found a man standing and yelling in the middle of a road while holding a rifle and a large kitchen knife.
“Officer Kasten recognized the male was experiencing some kind of mental emergency,” the police chief said. “Officer Kasten immediately backed his squad up to create distance between himself and the male. He exited his squad and used it as cover while trying to make verbal contact with the male who was incoherently yelling and screaming.”
Revering said Kasten was working to reason with the man when Sgt. Dorr and Officer Beck arrived on the scene, blocking both sides of the road and forming a plan to safely detain the man.
As the officers were developing their plan, the man began attempting to severely injure himself, the police chief said. The officers then used a bunker and deployed less lethal tactics which brought the man to his knees and caused him to drop both weapons.
“The officers quickly took him into custody and sent him to the hospital for mental evaluation and treatment. ... Through the use of good tactics and teamwork, the officers were able to prevent the situation from ending in serious injury or death and to get this individual the help that he desperately needed,” Revering said.
The police chief also presented the department’s Live Saving Award to Officer Jeff Kleven.
In February, officers were called to a private residence for a possible drug overdose, the police chief said. Officer Kleven located an unconscious woman in her 20s who had a pulse but was not breathing. He administered Narcan to the woman and provided rescue breathing, after which she began breathing and was able to stand and walk to an ambulance to be was transported to the hospital for evaluation and stabilization.
“The Crystal Police Department Live Saving Award is presented to department personnel who save a human life in imminent danger of death through the application of medical efforts and is being presented to Officer Jeff Kleven for his quick actions during this medical emergency,” the police chief said.
Also during the council meeting, Kasten and Kleven were officially welcomed as permanent police officers after completing a full probationary year.
Kasten joined the Crystal Police Department after earning an associate’s degree in law enforcement from Normandale Community College and completing his law enforcement skills program at Hennepin Technical College in May 2021. He then volunteered with the Crystal Police Reserve Unit for a year and served as a community service officer with the city for a year and a half.
Kleven, who has worked as a detention deputy with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, earned an associate’s degree in law enforcement from North Hennepin Community College and completed his law enforcement skills program at Hennepin Technical College in May 2021.
