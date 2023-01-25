Crystal Police Chief Stephanie Revering took time during the Jan. 17 council meeting to recognize several recent promotions within the police department.
The police chief began by introducing Justin Tourville, who has been promoted to lieutenant after serving years as a sergeant.
Tourville grew up in Plymouth and spent two of his high school years as a Police Explorer with the Plymouth Police Department. After graduating from Armstrong High School in 1993, he spent six years as a reserve officer with the Crystal Police Department and two years as a jail corrections officer with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.
Tourville graduated from North Hennepin Community College with an associate’s degree in law enforcement in 1998 before going on to receive his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Liberty University. He was sworn in as an officer with the Crystal Police Department in May 2000 and promoted to sergeant in 2017.
In addition to being a police patrol supervisor, Revering said, Tourville has spent a few years in charge of the department’s community engagement efforts and has served as a SWAT team leader, a field training officer, an investigator, a firearms instructor, an Explorer advisor, a reserve coordinator, a drone operator and a background investigator.
“Justin has been a crucial part of the Crystal PD team for 22 years and has certainly earned the honor and responsibilities of his promotion to lieutenant. ... Justin began serving as a lieutenant on an interim basis in March and we are very excited to have him move into his leadership role overseeing the patrol division permanently,” the police chief said.
Revering then welcomed three Crystal police officers who have been recently promoted as sergeants.
Sergeant Jake Albers grew up in the Maple Grove area and graduated from Osseo High School in 2003. He volunteered as a reserve officer with the Robbinsdale Police Department and was a special deputy with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office. After graduating from North Hennepin Community College with an associate’s degree in law enforcement, Albers was sworn in as a police officer with the Crystal Police Department in September 2013.
During his time with the department, Albers has served as a field training officer, an Explorer advisor, a firearms instructor and a crisis negotiator.
“Jake has invested a lot into the Crystal PD in the last 10 years and has certainly earned the honor and responsibilities of his promotion to sergeant. ... Jake began serving as a sergeant on an interim basis in September and we are very excited to have him move into his leadership role as a patrol supervisor permanently,” the police chief said.
Revering then called Sergeant Jason Nolan to the podium.
Nolan grew up in Blaine and graduated from Blaine High School in 1994. He went on to attend St. Cloud State University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice studies in 1998.
During college, Nolan volunteered as a reserve officer with the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department before being sworn in as an officer with the Crystal Police Department in April 1999. In the years since, he has served as a SWAT team leader, a field training officer, an Explore advisor and a firearms instructor. He has also spent the past seven years as an investigator with the West Metro Violent Crime and Drug Task Force.
“Jason has contributed to the Crystal Police Department for 23 years and has certainly earned the honor and responsibilities of his promotion to sergeant. ... Nolan officially started in his new role a few weeks ago and we are very excited to publicly recognize his move to his new role as a patrol supervisor,” Revering said.
Sergeant Matt Saba was then called in front council and welcomed by the police chief.
Saba grew up in St. Louis Park and graduated from St. Louis Park High School in 2000. In high school, he spent six years as a Police Explorer with the St. Louis Park Police Department and would later work with the department for two years as a community service officer.
Saba graduated from Normandale Community College with an associate’s degree in law enforcement in 2003 before going on to receive his bachelor’s degree in police science from St. Mary’s University.
Saba was sworn in as a police officer with the Crystal Police Department in November 2003, after which he served as a SWAT team member, a field training officer, an Explorer advisor, a traffic officer and a firearms instructor. He has also served as a general investigator for the past two years.
“Matt has been a vital part of the Crystal PD team for 19 years and has certainly earned the honor and responsibility of his promotion to sergeant. ... Sergeant Saba officially started in his new role today, and we are very excited to have him move into this leadership role as a patrol supervisor.”
