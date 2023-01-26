Lynn Haney recognized by the Minnesota Recreation and Park Association
Crystal resident Lynn Haney was recently named the 2022 recipient of the Board and Commission Award, an honor given each year by the Minnesota Recreation and Park Association.
Lynn Haney recognized by the Minnesota Recreation and Park Association
Crystal resident Lynn Haney was recently named the 2022 recipient of the Board and Commission Award, an honor given each year by the Minnesota Recreation and Park Association.
The professional membership association serves around 900 members statewide. Since 1937, members have worked to enhance the parks and recreation profession in their communities and in the state of Minnesota.
Haney, a longtime member of the Crystal Parks and Recreation Commission, was recognized by the city during the Jan. 17 council meeting.
“This award is presented each year to one member of a citizen’s advisory board in the parks and recreation field,” said John Elholm, recreation director for the city. “Lynn was presented with this award last Friday because she is a great example of what a Parks and Recreation Commission member should be.”
Haney has been a member of the of the Crystal commission for more than 25 years, having served five years as chair, five years as vice chair and three years as secretary.
“Not only has she served a long time, but she has been very active member,” Elholm said.
The recreation director listed off several of the large projects that Haney has provided input on, including the city’s first dog park, skate park, expansion of the disc golf course and swimming pool replacement work.
“Now in 2023, she continues to share her thoughts as we plan for a new dog park, another disc golf course expansion and many other parks and recreation projects. In addition, she has been providing great input as we work to make our parks more inclusive and welcoming to all,” Elholm said.
Elholm also noted Haney’s many years of leadership and volunteer efforts helping plan community festivals like the annual Crystal Frolics and Winterfest events.
“Being recognized as a top Park and Recreation Commission member in Minnesota is special and is an honor that is well deserved,” Elholm said. “Lynn, thank you for all you do for the city of Crystal.”
After taking to the podium with her award proudly in hand, Haney addressed the council and thanked them for their role in helping achieve the honor.
“I could not have gotten this award if it weren’t for the confidence given me by the city council and reappointing me every time it comes up,” Haney said. “I want to thank you for that confidence that you have given me. And even though all of those of us who volunteer don’t do it for recognition – this is cool. This is nice.”
Follow the Sun Post on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost.
Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.