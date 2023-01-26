P226NW_ParkAssociationAward.jpeg

Crystal resident Lynn Haney was recognized for being named the 2022 recipient of the Minnesota Recreation and Park Association’s Board and Commission Award during the Jan. 17 Crystal City Council meeting. (Screen capture)

Lynn Haney recognized by the Minnesota Recreation and Park Association

Crystal resident Lynn Haney was recently named the 2022 recipient of the Board and Commission Award, an honor given each year by the Minnesota Recreation and Park Association.

