Crystal Police Chief Stephanie Revering presents the department’s Live Saving Award to Officers Josh Kasten and Anna Futterer. (Submitted photo)

Police chief presented awards during the March 21 city council meeting

Several officers with the Crystal Police Department recently received the department’s Live Saving Award for their on-duty actions.

Crystal Police Chief Stephanie Revering presents the department’s Live Saving Award to Officers Josh Kasten and Jeff Kleven. For Kasten, this was the second award he received during the March 21 city council meeting. (Submitted photo)

