Police chief presented awards during the March 21 city council meeting
Several officers with the Crystal Police Department recently received the department’s Live Saving Award for their on-duty actions.
During the March 21 Cyrstal City Council meeting, Crystal Police Chief Stephanie Revering presented the awards to officers Anna Futterer, Josh Kasten and Jeff Kleven.
“As part of the police department recognition program, we feel there are times that accomplishments should be recognized in front of the city council and community, which is why we are here tonight,” the police chief said.
Officers Futterer and Kasten were recognized for their work on Jan. 15, when they were dispatched to a call of a 76-year old woman who had fallen and was unresponsive. While responding to the call, officers were updated that the female was gasping for air and turning blue.
According to the police chief, the officers upon arrival confirmed that the victim did not have a pulse and began CPR and rescue breathing and used an automated external defibrillator. The woman then regained her pulse and began breathing on her own and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
“The Crystal Police Department Lifesaving Award is presented to department personnel who save a human life in imminent danger of death through the application of medical efforts and is being presented to Officers Futterer and Kasten for their quick and calm actions during this stressful medical emergency,” Revering said.
The police chief then recognized officers Kleven and, again, Kasten, for their life-saving efforts during a Feb. 18 call to a possible drug overdose at a residence.
According to the police chief, Kleven arrived on scene and located a 43-year old man who was unresponsive and turning purple while lying in an unnatural position on a bed.
The officers administered two doses of Narcan, inserted an oral airway and provided rescue breathing to the man who had stopped breathing. After a few minutes of emergency care and a second dose of Narcan, the man started to breath on his own and woke up, Revering said. He was then transported to the hospital for evaluation and stabilization.
“I’m always full of pride when I’m standing up here and giving these awards,” the police chief said to the mayor and council. “And we do not give these awards out lightly. They go before a committee and our staff and we really truly appreciate the fact that you allow us to be able to show you the great work that your officers do on a regular basis, so thank you.”
To watch the full presentation of the Live Saving Awards, visit bit.ly/3Z4Uj5z.
