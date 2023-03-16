Police chief presented awards during the March 7 city council meeting
Several officers with the Crystal Police Department were recently awarded for their on-duty work serving in the community.
During the March 7 city council meeting, Crystal Police Chief Stephanie Revering presented the department’s Live Saving Award to Officers Zach Fecteau, Marcus Issa, Nick Schwalbe and Tim Simon.
The officers were recognized for their efforts on Nov. 24, 2022, when they were dispatched to a reported cardiac arrest where CPR was needed. The reporting party stated that his wife was passed out in the bathroom and had been there for 20 minutes. Officers Issa and Simon arrived to the scene and located the 55-year-old female who was unconscious and had a pulse.
“In talking with the reporting party, it was discovered the female may have used heroin. Officer Simon administered Narcan to the female and removed her from the bathroom,” the police chief said. “After carrying her out of the bathroom and reevaluating her, they found that she now did not have a pulse.”
According to Revering, the officers quickly began performing CPR and rescue breathing on the female while getting her attached to an automated external defibrillator. After a few minutes of emergency care, the woman regained consciousness and was able to talk with the officers, confirming that she had recently used narcotics.
The woman was then taken to the hospital for evaluation and stabilization.
“The Crystal Police Department Life Saving Award is presented to department personnel who save a human life in imminent danger of death through the application of medical efforts,” Revering said.
The police chief then called to the podium Officer Andrew Robles, who for the past year has been assigned to the department’s traffic officer position. For years, the officer has also worked traffic safety enforcement shifts with a focus on DWI enforcement as part of the state’s Toward Zero Deaths initiative.
“Officer Robles embodies the mission of the Crystal Police Department by reflecting the call for service through his efforts. He consistently and with quality provides that service through enforcing traffic safety throughout our community,” Revering said.
The officer’s efforts have been noticed several times by the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety, including recognitions for being a DWI Enforcer All Star, recognition by Minnesota Mothers Against Drunk Drivers and receiving several hat trick awards for arresting three or more DWI violators during an eight-hour shift.
“Along with his work in DWI enforcement, Officer Robles contributes to traffic safety in the city by his consistent traffic enforcement work on a daily basis,” the police chief said.
Revering then presented Robles with the Crystal Police Department Mission Award for Service, which is given to department personnel who go above and beyond the call of duty through their consistent acts of service toward the community.
To watch the full presentation of the awards, visit bit.ly/3Yy2G9f.
