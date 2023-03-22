Some cities have experienced a shortage of applicants for the seasonal position
Even as spring arrives with a blanket of snow on the ground, the Crystal and New Hope aquatic centers are beginning to plan for the summer swimming season.
The cities are also continuing to grapple with the impacts of the pandemic, which contributed to fewer lifeguarding classes being available and a shortage of certified lifeguards when public pools opened back up in 2021.
The New Hope Aquatic Park, which had its inaugural season that year, had expected to hire 25-30 lifeguards ahead of opening day in 2021, but only managed to hire 16.
“I was able to hire a handful more lifeguards throughout the year. ... We had the safety recommended amount of lifeguards, but not an amount that I would have liked it to be for more overlapping coverage,” said Tony Portesan, recreation facilities supervisor for New Hope. “And lifeguards were working long hours. There was a lot of overtime that first year.”
The 2022 season was a “complete turnaround” for the aquatic park, Portesan said, with more than 30 lifeguards being hired by the city.
“That was really helpful,” he said. “It allowed people to swap shifts a lot easier and take breaks more often. And if they were gone on vacation, it didn’t throw things off.”
Portesan said he expects to have even more lifeguards available to work at the aquatic park this summer thanks largely to a high return rate. He said it’s also helpful that the pool’s hiring approach allows people who aren’t lifeguard certified to be hired and then become certified by taking a Red Cross class at the aquatic park in the summer.
“We hold two public classes during the summer,” he said. “We just have the outdoor pool so we aren’t able to hold classes until the pool is filled.”
To learn more about New Hope Aquatic Park, which is scheduled to be open June 3-4 and June 8-Aug. 20, visit newhopemn.gov/city_hall/parks_and_recreation/aquatic_park.
To learn about seasonal job opportunities with New Hope, visit newhopemn.gov/jobs.
Crystal Cove opened its 2021 season with similar issues of being short-staffed, which led to the pool being fully open for just four and a half hours per day Wednesday through Sunday and limited amenities and varied hours for the rest of the week.
“Lifeguards are obviously essential for a pool to run, so it’s difficult. You can’t just close a section of the pool,” said Jason Minnick, facilities manager for Crystal. “We don’t have too many options as far as paring back things.”
The 2022 season was better, but the pool did have to close early some days due to a lack of available lifeguards.
“Lifeguards and just part-time staff in general, it seems there’s been a shortage of staffing for all positions,” Minnick said.
In an attempt to draw area high school and college-aged applicants, the facilities manager said the city has tried to advertise through different platforms and provide flexible schedules as much as possible.
Crystal Cove also offers partial reimbursement ($110) toward the cost of lifeguard certification.
“We pay for half of their lifeguard training at the end of the season each year,” Minnick said, noting that lifeguards have to be re-certified every two years. “A lot of times we do a re-certification of lifeguards here before the season. We try to include the training so it’s easy and convenient for them to show up and get their lifeguard Red Cross certifications here at the pool.”
Crystal Cove is expected to be back to full hours when it opens June 10. The final day of the season will be Aug. 20.
For more info about Crystal Cove, including job openings, visit pool.crystalmn.gov.
Hennepin County is also looking to help fill in the gaps when it comes to lifeguard shortages in local communities.
Organizations have until April 7 to apply for the county’s lifeguard services grants (up to $165,000 for a three-year period from summer 2023 through winter 2025). To be eligible for the grant, applicants must be local units of government located in Hennepin County, including local park systems, cities, public school districts and watershed districts.
The grant program aims to expand and improve lifeguard services in the county and increase the number of lifeguards available for employment. The grant seeks applications that provide creative, innovative and sustainable solutions to the lifeguarding shortage.
More information about the grant opportunity can be found at hennepin.us/youthsports#lifeguard-services.
