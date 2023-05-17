Crystal Mayor Jim Adams gave an overview of the city’s recent accomplishments and priorities for the future during his 2023 State of the City address.
The mayor, who delivered the annual update via the City of Crystal Podcast, said he and the City Council share a love of Crystal and a drive to be part of its continued success.
“Our shared council goals include having strong, safe neighborhoods, a thriving business community, sound financial policies and to be a welcoming and close-knit community for all,” Adams said.
On the topic of neighborhoods, the mayor noted Crystal’s partnership with nonprofits like Senior Community Services to help seniors with property maintenance issues. The city’s Economic Development Authority also works to provide grants – nearly 90 averaging $2,700 each last year – to help residents with home improvement projects.
Related to development, the city saw $16 million in construction activity in 2022 with a higher amount expected this year.
Crystal’s Park System Master Plan, completed in 2017, will continue to guide park improvements for the next 15 years.
“The plan assures that new improvements are of high quality and align with neighborhood and community needs,” Adams said, highlighting the recent addition of pickleball courts at Becker Park and this summer’s work to upgrade the disc golf course and dog park at Bassett Creek Park.
On the topic of community safety, the mayor noted the police department’s work in developing strategies for violent crime reduction and expanding community engagement through social media and public events such as community forums, Community Police Academy and partnerships for youth in the school district.
The mayor also spoke of an initiative that involves Hennepin County mental health social workers being embedded within the city’s police department as a resource for people struggling with mental health or chemical dependency. Crystal also works with the Tubman organization to provide support for survivors of domestic violence, sexual violence and human trafficking.
“The West Metro Fire-Rescue District is also on the job. Last year, they responded to 959 calls for services in Crystal, and management added a captain to their full time staff. They will also be taking delivery of four new fire engines in 2023,” Adams said. “This year is also the fire district’s 25th anniversary on July 6. They will host a community celebration that day so stay tuned to learn more on the details.”
Related to Crystal’s goal of supporting thriving business communities, the city has seen an overall decline of 10% to 5% in the retail vacancy rate. The city also participates in the county’s Elevate Hennepin program which is aimed at helping support new small businesses.
The mayor also noted the ongoing Blue Line Light Rail Extension project and the city’s efforts to ensure that it “will not be a burden to Crystal police, residents and businesses.”
“We believe private investment in our town center area along Bass Lake Road and West Broadway is not dependent on transit,” Adams added.
The mayor also touched on the city’s budget and the council’s goal of supporting sound financial policies, noting that Crystal is in its eighth year of working toward being debt free.
“As a result, we have successfully eliminated our need for new debt which was our goal even before interest rates rose,” Adams said. “The emphasis for the 2023 and 2024 budget is to provide effective and efficient services with no increases and providing competitive wages and benefits to retain quality people and to continue to invest in future capital needs, including parks and street improvements.”
Crystal is also part of the Just Deeds initiative, which is a network of volunteer attorneys and title companies helping homeowners renounce discriminatory restrictive covenants in their property history.
“Being a welcoming and inclusive community is also important to this council,” the mayor said. “We recently formed a seven-member Inclusion and Diversity Commission that will work to promote this goal and assist the council on fighting discrimination and uphold civil rights for all.”
To hear the entire 2023 State of the City address, visit crystalmn.gov/news/what_s_new/state_of_the_city.
Follow the Sun Post on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.