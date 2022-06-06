The market in Becker Park will also offer live music and a weekly food truck
The Crystal Farmers Market is ready to return after making its debut last year.
The market, organized by the city as a way to provide community access to homegrown produce, agricultural products and homemade crafts, will be 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays, June 14 to Sept. 27, at Becker Park in Crystal.
Crystal Recreation Supervisor Stacy Chouinard said a farmers market was high on the list of events considered as part of the overall planning process for the redo of Becker Park.
“The space itself lends itself really well to a good community space. And so with the farmers market, we can tackle fresh local food access and it gives the community a space to gather,” Chouinard said.
Returning as vendors will be Ruter Farm Produce, Svihel Vegetable Farms and Songs Garden. New vendors include R&R Cultivation, a mushroom seller out of Roseville, and Woven Meat Co. from Winthrop, selling pasture-raised pork and 100% grass-fed beef.
“We are still accepting applications if people are cottage food vendors ... or even art vendors,” Chouinard said.
For more information about becoming a vendor, visit bit.ly/3PJ1WLm, email farmersmarket@crystalmn.gov or call 763-531-0052.
This year’s market will feature free live musical performances, with Shahidi performing on opening day and three more times throughout the season. Other performers on the schedule include Pan Dimensions, Chris Herriges and Tom Savre.
The market will also include a rotating food truck each week, including Dukes Dogs, The Brown Pan & Grill and Kraz’d Foodnatik MN.
The Crystal Farmers Market will accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)/Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) and will participate in Market Bucks, which means SNAP customers can use their EBT card at the market information table to receive a dollar-for-dollar match, up to $10.
In addition, the Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program (GusNIP) will double the Market Bucks match. For every $10 in SNAP money spent on produce, customers will receive $20 in matching funds, which means $10 in regular Market Bucks and $10 in GusNIP-funded Produce Market Bucks.
Medica will sponsor four Power of Produce market dates: June 28, July 19, Aug. 23 and Sept. 20. On these days, children ages 4-12 will receive a $2 token for fresh fruits and vegetables from local growers. To sign up, stop by the information tent at the market.
The core idea behind the farmers market concept is to offer fresh, local goods. Local farmers benefit from this model because it cuts out the middleman of selling to a wholesaler or large grocery company. Selling directly to consumers also means less transportation, less need for refrigeration and an overall decrease in the energy needed to bring produce from the farm to the dinner plate.
“They’re local farmers (who will be at the market), which I think is so cool. You can talk to the farmers and learn what they’ve got,” Chouinard said. “We hope to see everyone out there. Whether they buy or not, it’s a great spot to walk through and talk with others and come check out the park, and now you can listen to music and maybe grab dinner too.”
For more information about the Crystal Farmers Market, visit bit.ly/38Nmge6.
