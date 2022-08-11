The preliminary tax levy and budget will come before the council Sept. 6
The Crystal City Council recently held a work session to discuss the city’s preliminary property tax levy and budget figures for 2023 and 2024.
Jean McGann, the city’s financial director, presented the latest levy and budget numbers during the council’s Aug. 4 work session.
The city is continuing with a two-year budget and financial planning cycle, a practice that began with the budgets for 2019 and 2020.
“Tonight we’re going to go over the 2023 and 2024 budgets, because as you remember 2022 was the last year of our two-year budget,” McGann said.
The city’s total tax levy of $13.83 million for 2022 was a 5.27% increase over the previous year.
For 2023, the financial director said there is a current proposed property tax levy of $15.48 million, which would be an increase of 11.12% over 2022.
Of that increase, 1% is dedicated to parks capital and 1% is committed to streets capital. McGann also noted that 3.14% of the proposed increase is due to a $465,000 loss in local government aid from the state, the impact of which is planned to be split evenly among the city’s general fund and building fund.
“If we look at the overall levy increase of 11.12%, operations is consuming 9.97%, capital about 0.92% and EDA [Economic Development Authority] about 0.23%,” McGann said.
The 2023 budget includes an increase request of $115,000 from the West Metro Fire-Rescue District and an increase request of $200,000 for police staffing.
The financial director also pointed out that all $2.2 million of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act dollars for next year’s budget is currently proposed to go toward construction of the new Crystal Police Department building.
McGann said the city is also expecting large increases in workers’ compensation and insurance premiums, as well as an estimated 13% increase for health insurance.
Another budgetary change includes a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increase.
“We do anticipate that needs to be higher than in past years. ... And the general market overall has really seen an increase in wages,” McGann said. “The other increase, as we’re all feeling the impact personally as well, is with fuel increases. Diesel prices have increased about 50% and regular gas about 27%.”
The financial director also noted there were unknown factors like open union contracts and an updated utility rate study that is currently underway.
Looking ahead to 2024, there is a current proposed property tax levy of $17.08 million, which would be an increase of 11.59% over the current 2023 figures. McGann said considerations for the 2024 budget includes a staffing increase for an additional utilities worker as well as further increases in workers’ compensation, insurance premiums and health insurance. There will also be three elections in 2024.
“The other indicator that we’re looking at is that there is going to be more of a market value shift from the commercial to residential properties, so we do need to consider that impact in 2024 as well,” McGann said.
The capital levy increases for parks and streets also remain in place for the proposed 2024 budget.
Upon reviewing the financial numbers, Mayor Jim Adams said he wanted to see the proposed levy increase for the coming year reduced, with a consensus from the council that they’d like to see a levy increase that was in the single digits.
“Citizens are being squeezed hard, and I think they’re feeling more than what the numbers are showing us,” the mayor said, adding later in the meeting, “I do want to see a reduction of this number by quite a bit. ... That fixed-income person is the reason why I want to try to bring it down.”
The city council is scheduled to review and adopt the preliminary tax levy and budget during its Sept. 6 meeting.
The proposed financial figures can be viewed in the council’s work session packet at bit.ly/3BJLBBu.
