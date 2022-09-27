Three city council seats will be decided this fall
The candidates running for seats on the Crystal City Council met recently at city hall to answer questions on various local issues raised by residents.
The League of Women Voters Crystal-New Hope-East Plymouth-Robbinsdale hosted the Sept. 19 forum, which gave voters the chance to hear directly from the candidates involved in the races for the three Crystal City Council seats on the ballot as part of the Nov. 8 general election.
Candidates running for the Section II seat are Forest Eidbo and Tony Sumnicht. Councilmember Olga Parsons, who currently holds the seat, is not seeking reelection.
Candidates running for the Ward 1 seat are Albin Andolshek and incumbent Councilmember Therese Kiser.
Traci Kamish, because she is running unopposed for the city’s Ward 2 seat, was not included in the forum. Councilmember Brendan Banks, who currently holds the seat, is not seeking reelection.
The following is a selection of questions and responses from the event. The full forum is available to watch online at ccxmedia.org/city_programs/2022-candidate-forums-and-election-related-video.
Responses have been edited for length and clarity.
Crystal Section II
Question: Crystal has just instituted a DEI Commission (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion). How would you support this effort?
Tony Sumnicht: The city council is just conducting interviews for that commission and getting residents on it. I think one way the council can support them is working with them on their work plan initially so you can get them off on a good start and give them a direction. The city used to have a Human Rights Commission and it was really without direction and without leadership, and I think that’s partially because there wasn’t that direction from the city council. This commission really needs direction from the city council to be able to fulfill their mission.
Forest Eidbo: This is certainly one of my priorities. ... The commission, as Tony just mentioned, is just starting to get started. I think it’s kind of like one of those birds that you really have to protect to make sure it can fly well. And we know this because the process of getting the commission in the first place was so contentious. If you listen to some of those work sessions, there’s a lot of different viewpoints on the council in terms of how this commission needs to be run. And I think if we want that strong leadership to make this commission work well, we have to make sure that it’s community led and it’s actually a place where the commission represents the community and brings the community’s points to the council.
Question: The Metro Light Rail Blue Line route has not yet been finalized. The Met Council has proposed using County Highway 81 as the route for the Blue Line Extension and cities along the route must sign off on it. If you are elected, would you support or oppose the County Highway 81 route?
Tony Sumnicht: Overall, I support light rail and public transit in general. I think Crystal is currently underserved by Metro Transit. We have a couple of bus routes that barely run through the city. You can’t even catch an early morning flight out of MSP by taking a bus down to the airport. With the light rail, I’m not sure that this route is the best route. When BNSF pulled out, I really hoped they were going to re-imagine the route like they said they were going to. They didn’t. They just moved it a couple of feet over onto the highway. There are communities to the northeast of us that could really be better served by this light rail route. And Crystal isn’t very transit dependent currently. There are transit-dependent communities that this light rail route should be serving. But that decision is made by Met Council and it’s not a city council decision. So as a city council, you have to evaluate the proposal that’s in front of you. And right now, I support the route.
Forest Eidbo: I unabashedly support light rail here in Crystal. If you look at our plans, if you look at the work that has been done, Crystal has supported light rail. Recently what we’re seeing is kind of pulling back on this, but I’ve talked to dozens and dozens of residents who bought their house five or six years ago because of this light rail route. And while right now maybe we’re not super transit-dependent, if you look at census data, many houses and families and Crystal only have one car or no car. And I think the light rail provides the opportunity not just for transit, it provides an opportunity to jump start our community and the community around 81 and Bass Lake Road, which is in desperate need of revitalization. And so we can use light rail as a tool to spur commercial development like we’re seeing in many other communities as well and many other studies showing that transit does build stronger communities and commercial areas.
Question: A 2021 survey of Crystal shows that the percentage of residents who felt somewhat or very unsafe increased from 18% in 2020 to 29% in 2021. How would you interpret this change?
Forest Eidbo: It isn’t a surprise to anybody that statistic. Right now, we’re living in an environment where crime is increasing across the region and across the country. ... We’re very lucky in Crystal. And it’s not really luck, honestly. It’s the hard work that’s been put in by our excellent police chief and police department. We have a lower crime rate in Crystal than our neighboring communities. And we need to make sure that we stay ahead of the curve through supporting our police chief and police department with tools they’re asking for, things like an embedded community social worker so that we can make sure that police officers are on the street policing and not at houses dealing with situations they are not equipped to.
Tony Sumnicht: Crystal does have a great police force. We’re already very community policing focused and that’s something we need to continue. I think where we’re struggling is the mental health aspect. We have a part-time social worker right now, and that’s something I would like to see full-time in Crystal to help support our police department when they do have issues of residents who are having a mental health crisis – to have a professional there to help work through those situations so they don’t escalate. With our policing and residents feeling safe in Crystal, one thing we can do is make sure those residents have a connection to the community and they feel like they can report things when they have concerns.
Crystal Ward 1
Question: How can Crystal maintain its stock of affordable housing?
Therese Kiser: It’s actually a little bit scary to me because the housing market just exploded in 2007 and 2008 and then the bubble burst and we all watched the tragic repercussions of that. I’ve seen a little bit of that in the last couple of years as the housing market has exploded once again. I’d like to see interest rates manipulated a bit because that also helps cool the housing market so the prices don’t jump quite as rapidly as they have. I think we all need to work at keeping housing affordable. There’s new development going up on Broadway that will have a lot of affordable housing.
Albin Andolshek: There’s a lot of aspects to that question; some are in our control and some are out of our control. And I see some of the things that we could do to control that would be improving the business climate potentially with multi-use housing in terms of bringing in businesses and housing to the community that would not only increase the tax base that Crystal could receive, but also potentially offering more homes in places where people would not have to use as much transportation. A lot of the reasons that people have cited to me that they like living here is we’re in a convenient location in relation to the cities, to other businesses, friends and family.
Question: What are your ideas to increase city revenues and/or decrease city expenses?
Albin Andolshek: I think the city does a good job with revenues equaling expenses right now, which is actually a really big deal that we don’t see in a lot of cities across the state. But in terms of how we can increase revenues or decrease expenses, I think we focus on the increase in revenues. I think we look into the multi-use housing/businesses. I see a lot of housing developments coming in Crystal. ... I’d like to do whatever we can to invite friendly businesses into this area to help increase our revenue so we can do more as a community.
Therese Kiser: One of the areas I’d like to see developed more is more commercial development, possibly along Broadway and Bass Lake Road with the new Blue Line station. Commercial property can be taxed at a much higher rate than residential property. We all want businesses in our community, so I think we need to develop areas of Crystal that have empty storefronts, for example, or other areas of development, including multi-family.
Question: Many are concerned with increased gun violence in Crystal and neighboring communities. How would you suggest we help reverse the current trend and respond to the need for safer communities?
Albin Andolshek: To some degree, the crime rate in Crystal is lower than the surrounding communities. I think that’s a positive. I personally have experienced gunshots in my backyard. ... How would we decrease these happenings? I think we work with other agencies. I think we do outreach in the community. I think we do have an obligation to understand the residents needs in Crystal and a lot of these folks that may come in and commit crime or violence may not live in Crystal, but I think it’s important to hear from the Crystal residents and get their feedback in terms of how we can do better because it sounds like we’re doing a good job as it is today, but I think we need to be forward looking in terms of our public safety.
Therese Kiser: I have a whole lot of faith in our police chief here in Crystal. I think, Chief Stephanie Revering does an amazing job. She is very community focused in policing. She creates a really nice atmosphere. We have very little problem with retention of our officers. ... The increase in crime that we’ve been seeing in the last couple of years since the pandemic and moving forward has been crime that has come out of Minneapolis and just for example, a shootout between two cars that happened to stop in Crystal. We’ve had high crime before in the metro area and it’s cyclical. I hope we’re at the high point of it. And as the pandemic has eased, I truly hope our crime rate comes down.
