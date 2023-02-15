Work includes improvements at Bassett Creek Park and Grogan Park
The Crystal City Council voted unanimously Feb. 7 to award construction contracts for improvement projects at Bassett Creek Park and Grogan Park.
As recommended in Crystal’s Park System Master Plan, the city is planning to construct a new dog park at Bassett Creek Park. The dog park will be larger than the existing one-acre park and will provide an area for large dogs and a separate area for small dogs. The area for large dogs will be just over 2 acres in size and the area for small dogs will be around half an acre.
The new dog park will be located in the northwest corner of the park. The existing parking lot in this location will also be expanded, and a paved trail will connect the lot to the two dog park areas.
The work was originally bid on April of 2022, but bids came in significantly high so the project was rebid this past month.
The city is also planning to replace the pedestrian bridge in Bassett Creek Park, which was in poor condition and has already been removed.
The pedestrian bridge over Bassett Creek, located near the center of the park, connects the paved trail on the east side of the creek with the trails on the west side of the creek. The new bridge is meant to improve accessibility and be able to handle the weight of snow plowing and other maintenance equipment.
Due to the bridge’s proximity to the dog park, this work was bid with the new dog park as one project.
“We combined two projects into one and went out for bid on them,” said John Elholm, recreation director for the city of Crystal.
The total available funding for this project is $1 million, which includes $700,000 from the 2022 capital budget’s parks fund for these projects and $300,000 in savings from other projects.
This budget also covers design work, bridge truss, lighting, fencing, park furnishings and other items not included in the bid package.
The winning bid for the overall project came from Sauk Rapids-based company Odesa II at $558,000. The consultant’s estimate for the bid items was $504,400.
The council also awarded a bid to SRF Consulting in the amount of $49,800 for construction and other related services.
According to SRF, construction on the dog park and pedestrian bridge is expected to begin in late April and be completed by the end of July.
After voting to award the contract, the council shifted its focus to Grogan Park. The city is planning to replace the south parking lot at the Crystal Community Center due to its poor condition.
The parking lot, located next to the Grogan Park baseball fields, will retain a similar number of parking stalls as the existing lot. The new lot will feature improved pavement and lighting, provide space for handicapped parking near the building and add a drop-off area that’s closer to the front door of the community center. There will also be an additional exit lane to Douglas Drive.
“It will improve pedestrian access between the ball fields and the community center,” Elholm said.
The parking lot project went out for bid in April 2022, but the single bid received was rejected and rebid because it was significantly higher than expected.
The total available funding for this project is $1.46 million, which is from the 2022 and 2023 capital budget’s parks fund.
The budget also covers design work, restoration work, park furnishings and other items not included in the bid package.
The winning bid for the parking lot project came from GMH Asphalt Corp. in the amount of $1.09 million for construction. The consultant’s estimate for the bid items was $1.28 million.
The city will also pay $24,700 to SRF Consulting for construction oversight.
According to SRF, construction on the new parking lot is expected to start in late April and be completed by the end of September.
Follow the Sun Post on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.