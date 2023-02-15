P216NW_CrystalParkProjects.jpeg

The Crystal City Council recently voted to award construction contracts for improvement projects at Bassett Creek Park and Grogan Park. (Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)

Work includes improvements at Bassett Creek Park and Grogan Park

The Crystal City Council voted unanimously Feb. 7 to award construction contracts for improvement projects at Bassett Creek Park and Grogan Park.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments