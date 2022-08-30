The Crystal City Council recently approved a rezoning request for a proposed 58-unit apartment complex. Crystal Housing Group is behind the proposal to purchase the four vacant industrial lots at 5232, 5240, 5248 and 5256 West Broadway Avenue, consolidate them into a single 1.7-acre lot and construct a new four-story apartment building.(Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)
The Crystal City Council approved a rezoning request for a proposed 58-unit apartment complex on West Broadway Avenue.
City Planner Dan Olson detailed the request during the council’s Aug. 16 meeting, which resulted in a 6-0 vote of approval (with Councilmember Olga Parsons absent from meeting). A second reading of the rezoning ordinance will be considered at the council’s Sept. 6 meeting.
Crystal Housing Group is behind the proposal to purchase the four vacant industrial lots at 5232, 5240, 5248 and 5256 West Broadway Avenue, consolidate them into a single 1.7-acre lot and construct a new four-story apartment building. The new development would include a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments with 117 spaces of underground and surface parking, picnic areas and an outdoor children’s play area.
The apartments would be a short walk to the proposed Blue Line light rail station at the corner of Bass Lake Road and County Road 81. The site is also within walking distance of Becker Park, Target, Aldi, many shops and restaurants, Metro Transit options and a future regional trail connection that is being planned by Three Rivers Park District.
Included in the plans is the rezoning of the property from Industrial to Town Center-Planned Development, a district that allows apartment buildings. A commercial building formerly occupied the property before being demolished in 2007.
According to the planned land use map in the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan, the property is designed as mixed use, which is described as a vertical or side-by-side mixture of multiple family residential, institutional, commercial and industrial uses.
The Crystal Planning Commission, during their Aug. 8 meeting, voted 6-2 to recommend approval of the rezoning application with several conditions of approval.
The conditions include the development being constructed according to the site plan. Prior to issuance of the building permit, the applicant must receive city council approval to combine the site’s four properties into one parcel, vacate the alley easement and provide new easements on the final plat document.
The applicant will also need to submit a plan to screen rooftop mechanical units, provide an updated utility plan, sign a site improvement agreement with the city and provide an escrow to guarantee installation of the surface parking lot, underground stormwater chamber and landscaping plan. If utility lines are installed, relocated or extended, the lines must be buried underground. New private utilities, such as Xcel Energy, Center Point Energy, or Comcast, must also be buried underground.
According to the city planner, the applicant anticipates beginning construction of the building in early 2023, with completion in mid-2024.
