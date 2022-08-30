P201NW_Apartments.jpg

The Crystal City Council recently approved a rezoning request for a proposed 58-unit apartment complex. Crystal Housing Group is behind the proposal to purchase the four vacant industrial lots at 5232, 5240, 5248 and 5256 West Broadway Avenue, consolidate them into a single 1.7-acre lot and construct a new four-story apartment building. (Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)

The Crystal City Council approved a rezoning request for a proposed 58-unit apartment complex on West Broadway Avenue.

City Planner Dan Olson detailed the request during the council’s Aug. 16 meeting, which resulted in a 6-0 vote of approval (with Councilmember Olga Parsons absent from meeting). A second reading of the rezoning ordinance will be considered at the council’s Sept. 6 meeting.

